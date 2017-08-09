Ein VIP-Besuch im Bayer Communication Center >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » Rohstoff-Kolumne: Öl mit schwachem... » Pfeiffer Vacuum: Es wird sehr... Bayer In a VIP visit to the Bayer Communication Center, a delegation of players, trainers and officials from Bayer 04 Leverkusen exchanged their jerseys for lab coats and undertook an exciting tour of the world of Bayer research. The program encompassed a mix of theory and interesting facts, interactive terminals and hands-on experimentation. Following a tour of the various interactive terminals, 18-year-old midfielder Kai Havertz experienced the problems of old age as he tried to take tablets wearing a special suit which simulates what it's like to be 80. This...

