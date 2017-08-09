

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Wednesday morning after North Korea threatened to attack the U.S territory of Guam, an island in the Pacific Ocean that houses military bases.



December gold jumped back to $1275 an ounce, near its highest in almost two months.



President Trump responded that North Korea would 'face fire and fury like the world has never seen.'



Meanwhile, traders await economic data that could shed light on whether the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates.



Second-quarter productivity and labor costs are on tap at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. At 10 a.m. Eastern, a June figure for wholesale inventories is due to hit.



Later, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is scheduled to talk with reporters about the economy and monetary policy at 1 p.m. Eastern.



