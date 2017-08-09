TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 --Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its award-winning PATSCAN CMR™ (Cognitive Microwave Radar) concealed weapons detection system has met Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Industry Canada (IC) regulatory requirements, as verified through a series of tests by an accredited 3rd party laboratory.

This is significant news for our Company," said Patriot One Technologies CTO Dinesh Kandanchatha. "Many companies have found meeting FCC and IC requirements to be a daunting challenge. Since we began operations last November we have worked relentlessly to identify, execute and address a lengthy checklist of FCC and IC technical requirements. Today, we are one step closer to delivering a certified mass-market version of the PATSCAN CMR in the USA and Canada. I congratulate our entire team for their commitment to this important effort. Now that the hardware development is finalized for certification, we are proceeding with software optimisation in preparation to meet our delivery commitments. In this regard, I am further pleased to confirm that our projected manufacturing run for 2017 is now fully committed, and we are already booking sales into 2018."

Company sales efforts for the PATSCAN CMR currently focus on markets including houses of worship, academic institutions, event centres, casinos, commercial offices, hotel properties, government agencies and other locations at high risk of terrorist attack. Orders have been received from locations spanning four continents, and new territorial opportunities are opening as reseller influence grows.

Patriot One's PATSCAN CMR, Model CMR-005 has been issued provisional identifiers as FCC #2ALZTCMR and IC #22739CMR. These identifiers encompass electrical and mechanical certification for FCC15B/ICES-003, FCC 15.510, RSS-220 & ETI EN 302-065-1, CSA C22.2 No. 61010-1, UL 61010-1 V3 and 3.1. The verified data from the accredited testing laboratory will now be sent to Industry Canada and FCC for final approval.

FCC and IC certification is important not only in a North American context, but is also a key step towards the product's attainment of certification and waiver/permit approvals in markets including the United Kingdom, Eurozone and Asia-Pacific regions, where key reseller partners are assisting in advancing the product's certification and approval processes.

"We have been working diligently towards FCC and IC certification, and are thrilled to see this effort coming closer to fruition. We are grateful to the many individuals, vendors, related stakeholders and early adopters who share our vision of a future when Patriot One systems will provide communities around the world with stronger safeguards against threats of terrorism and other acts of random violence," said Company CEO Martin Cronin. "We also salute those members of the investment community who have made a critical difference by putting their capital to work throughout our venture's early stages. We are determined to continue to build shareholder value and earn capital market support vital to Patriot One's ongoing development efforts and our mission to make the world a safer place."

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL):

Patriot One has developed PATSCAN CMR™ the next generation of its award-winning radar device and software solution. PATSCAN CMR is a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system, designed as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Built for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the Patriot One software solution and related hardware can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com. Patriot One Technologies are proud winners of the 2017 Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection category of the Security Industry Association's New Product Showcase at ISC West.

