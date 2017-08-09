LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Black Stallion Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTC PINK: BLKG) (the "Company," "Black Stallion"), a company that has determined to add additional revenue streams through strategic relationships with innovative companies, has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Active Lab International, Inc. ("Active Lab"), to enter into a licensing and distribution agreement for various products of Active Lab.

The licensing and distribution agreement requires Black Stallion to provide the marketing and sales platforms, as well as various administrative functions, for Active Lab.

Active Lab will use Black Stallion's services to further launch its existing products, incorporating its proprietary CitrusDefence™, as well as Active Lab's recent addition to its product line, Synapset™. CitrusDefence™ products are for household and personal care. Synapset™ is currently being sold in Canada, where it was developed as a cognizant enhancer for people. Canada's Health Services, equivalent to the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), as a result of clinical results, has authorized the product for distribution with claims that Synapset™ has shown positive attributes in regards to Attention Deficit Disorder ("ADD") and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD"). Active Lab will be seeking the similar authorizations from the FDA. Additional clinical studies are being performed for other claims.

This agreement with Active Lab serves as a "launching pad" for the next phase of the corporate strategy that Black Stallion is seeking to implement. Active Lab, a nutraceutical company with an online presence, provides a unique opportunity to add shareholder value as the Company establishes a long-term plan to address various global market conditions.

"We are pleased that we could come to terms with Active Lab and set the stage for further growth, diversification, and expansion. We are particularly excited to work with an established company that already has an established Internet footprint, with companies like Amazon," stated Ira Morris, CEO of Black Stallion. "Our future will follow this strategic planning whereas the partner, like Active Lab, will receive a royalty for the licensing and distribution."

About Black Stallion Oil and Gas, Inc.

Black Stallion Oil and Gas, Inc. (BLKG) is an energy based business that is expanding its offerings to align itself with companies in various industries.

www.blackstallionenterprises.com

Forward looking statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BLACK STALLION OIL & GAS, INC.

Investor Relations

716 961 3244

info@black-stallion-oil.com



