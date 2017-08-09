SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Global Payout, Inc. (OTC PINK: GOHE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary, MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. ("MTRAC"), has completed an agreement with H Smart Inc. (a division of Marijuana Company of America, "MCOA"), a developer and distributor of innovative wellness and Cannabidiol ("CBD") products, for the use of MTRAC's financial technology platform. The technology available in MTRAC's platform, via software developed and provided by Virtu Network Solutions, will be utilized by H Smart for payment of commissions to H Smart's affiliates. GOHE projects that these load payments and bank account transfers will generate substantial revenue to MTRAC that will be realized this fiscal quarter.

H Smart will provide MTRAC with a pivotal opportunity to enter into the emerging CBD market, which according to information provided by the Hemp Business Journal, is estimated to grow to a $2.1 billion market in consumer sales by 2020, representing a 700% increase from 2016. MoneyTrac COO, Vanessa Luna says, "This agreement with H Smart is another example of MoneyTrac's ongoing commitment of identifying businesses in alternative market sectors that can benefit immensely from the financial technology solutions our platform is equipped with. We are very excited to be given the opportunity to integrate our technologies into this rapidly-growing CBD market, and look forward to becoming a valuable resource to H Smart as they work to expand their market reach within the Wellness Industry."

Robert Hymers, CEO of H Smart says, "H Smart's core mission is to provide educated consumers with access to the highest quality CBD technologies and products. The financial technology solutions that MoneyTrac will deliver will help create the most efficient transaction process for our affiliates who will be at the forefront of marketing our innovative wellness and CBD products to consumers."

The Company expects for MTRAC to continue identifying and extending their technology platform to the many businesses currently operating in alternative market sectors, all while growing revenues and building value for its shareholders.

About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC PINK: GOHE)

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system and "Global Reserve Platform" in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments.

About MoneyTrac Technology

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. is a pioneer in offering a full-service solution for alternative banking and electronic financial solutions and provides all aspects of financial technology including E-Wallet and mobile apps services for businesses and companies in various "high-risk" industries. MoneyTrac's technology platform allows for its clients to access their financial information from anywhere in the world, in addition to providing tracking and compliance to help them manage and control the flow of all revenue through their business.

About Marijuana Company of America (MCOA)

Marijuana Company of America ("MCOA") is a publicly traded company headquartered in Southern California. MCOA will distribute marijuana and products related to marijuana as well as CBD and hemp, using a variety of marketing approaches to distribute on a global basis.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:



Global Payout, Inc.

www.globalpayout.com



MoneyTrac Technology, Inc.

www.moneytractechnology.com



CONTACT:

Public Relations and Media Contact:

619-795-5810



