SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Generation NEXT Franchise Brands (OTCBB: VEND) announced today that it has completed and secured its second international licensing agreement within a month, adding the Arabic nation of Oman to its list of growing territories. The company will be licensing its robotic frozen yogurt vending technology and franchise concept, Reis & Irvy's, to international franchise group, World of International Innovators, which is headed up by Fahmy Al Harmaly. Just last month, Generation NEXT announced its first international debut in Israel and this newest deal in Oman speaks to the appeal of robotic vending technology.

Earlier this year, Generation NEXT Franchise Brands launched its international licensing program for the Reis & Irvy's concept which was launched within the United States in April 2016. The high-tech robotic vending machines, which will dispense servings of frozen yogurt, ice creams and sorbets, topped with six delicious toppings in under 60 seconds, have seen tremendous response from the market. Since its debut, Reis & Irvy's has grown to over 175 franchisees across the U.S. and represent 725 pending robot installations. That market buzz has now expanded across the globe and is sparking interest and demand from entrepreneurs looking to become part of the newest innovation in on-demand vending robotics.

World of International Innovators, established in 2013, initially started as a company focused on offering total solutions for the healthy food industry. Throughout the region, the group has become synonymous with quality, reliability and top-tier customer service. A foundational attribute that Al Harmaly plans to continue with the addition of the Reis & Irvy's brand to his group and that will strengthen their full portfolio of on-demand healthy food solutions for on-the-go customers and captive audiences throughout the marketplace.

"The novelty, fun, and unique customer experience that Reis & Irvy's delivers will be a great match for the demand we have here in Oman," said Al Harmaly. "Bringing an automated, self-serve option of healthier frozen yogurt will be a welcomed option within this particular market and it will revolutionize the way our customers perceive and consume this very popular consumable."

World of International Innovators will serve as an exclusive licensee, distributor and operator of Reis & Irvy's Froyo Robots within Oman for five years under the terms of the licensing agreement it entered into with Generation NEXT Franchise Brands. The agreement, if executed fully, is worth $875,000 to Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, states that the group will purchase a minimum number of units within the 5-year term and will represent the frozen yogurt/ice cream robot technology within its respective territory using the Reis & Irvy's brand (www.reisandirvys.com).

World of International Innovators will ambassador and position the brand for consumer awareness and expansion and will be supported by marketing, training, logistics and operations support from Generation NEXT Franchise Brands and the Reis & Irvy's corporate franchising team that will include:

A source for logistics

Sources for wholesale consumables (yogurt, ice cream, gelato, sorbet)

Marketing and advertising templates and systems (e.g., Radio, Print, SEO and Direct Response)

Sales scripts

CRM template for tracking the business from franchisee / licensee sold through to installation

Online discovery portal template

Operating manuals (online)

Training manuals (online to include video tutorials)

Website template for franchisee / licensee sales and location procurement

Comprehensive sales / marketing / technical training in San Diego, California

Comprehensive technical training at companies contract manufacturing plant

On-site training upon launch

"Slowly but surely we are finding the right partners around the globe to represent this special technology. Fahmy and his group are extremely informed on the market trends in Oman, they are motivated, well connected, and we have no doubts they will be successful on all levels for the Reis & Irvy's brand."

For more information on Generation NEXT Franchise Brands or their family of brands, including Reis & Irvy's, please visit www.gennextbrands.com or call toll free 888-902-7558.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for informational purposes only. No Reis & Irvy's franchises will be sold to any resident of any state until the offering has been exempted from the requirements of, or duly registered in and declared effective by, such state and the required FDD (if any) has been delivered to the prospective franchisee before the sale in compliance with applicable law. Currently, the following states in the United States regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you reside in one of these states, or even if you reside elsewhere, you may have certain rights under applicable franchise laws or regulations.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol "VEND." Generation NEXT Franchise Brands is the parent company of: Fresh Healthy Vending LLC, the market's leading healthy-choice vending machine franchise; Reis and Irvy's, Inc., the world's first robotic frozen yogurt vending kiosk; and 19 Degrees, a corporate-focused frozen yogurt kiosk brand. The Company hosts over 390 active franchisees throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, and continually looks to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs who share its vision.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "propose," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "estimates," variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2016, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated and the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

