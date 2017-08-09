D-Mannose Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2025 by Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its recent outlook titled, "D-Mannose Market (Type - Powder, Tablet, and Capsule; Application - Dietary Supplements, Functional Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal Feed) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025", projects that in terms of value, Global D-Mannose Market revenue will expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the Global D-Mannose market accounted for around US$ 700 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to increase to roughly about US$ 1 Bn by 2025.

By finished product type, the market is segmented into powder, tablet and capsule, by application, the market is segmented into dietary supplement, functional food, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and others, by distribution channel, the D-Mannose market is segmented into direct and indirect. According to the study conducted, the capsule is dominant over powder as well as tablet owing to consumer convenience and relatively better absorption. In application segment, dietary supplement is anticipated to dominate over the forecast period on the backdrop of the growing trend of people opting for natural, and non-GMO products. Moreover, by distribution channel, D-Mannose market is segmented into direct and indirect distribution channels. The indirect distribution channel is further sub-segmented into online retail, pharmacies, and specialty drug stores. The indirect distribution channel is expected to account for most of the market share in this segment due to the increasing utilization of D-mannose as a finished product.

This report covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights regarding the potential of the D-Mannose market in specific regions. In terms of volume, Europe and North-America collectively accounted for more than 50% share in the global market in 2025. Also, APAC is expected to become a large market through 2025 in terms of demand, followed by MEA.

D-Mannose is a natural alternative for prevention and treatment of urinary tract infection (UTI) as opposed to antibiotics, which are liable to resistance. Furthermore, when D-Mannose is ingested, it is quickly absorbed in the upper portion of the gastrointestinal tract, but very little of the sugar is actually metabolized. It therefore does not affect blood sugar levels thereby, makes it safe for everyone, including diabetic patients for consumption. Besides its popular use in the treatment of diseases such as UTI, D-Mannose is used as an inexpensive starting material for synthesis of D-Mannitol. Moreover D-Mannose contains few calories and texture-improving characteristics and hence can also be used in dairy products such as yoghurt, ice-creams, and others. Additionally, D-mannose is not burned for fuel or energy and most of the ingested amount is filtered through kidneys and routed to the bladder for fast excretion making it a very effective probiotic ingredient.

In spite of the evident after effects of consuming antibiotics, patients continue to prefer them over natural alternatives as D-Mannose which is unable to deliver immediate results and take prolonged time for curing. Also, Consumption of D-mannose has its side-effects such as bloating and loose stools. Moreover, the use of D-mannose is not recommended during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the D-Mannose space. D-Mannose producer includes VWR Corporation, Atrium Innovations Inc., Ferro Pfanstiehl Laboratories, Inc., Now Health Group Incorporation, Hänseler AG, and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc., Jarrow Formulas Inc., and Nutraceutical International Corporation.

The global d-mannose market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Powder

Tablet

Capsule

By Application:

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

