

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose Wednesday morning as industry data showed a surprisingly large build in U.S. oil stockpiles.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a major draw of 7.839 million barrels in United States crude oil inventories.



Analysts expect the Energy Information Administration to report a smaller drawdown this morning.



It's a further sign that markets are re-balancing and the global supply glut may be over by this time next year.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 38 cents to $49.55 a barrel.



Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea put a cap on this morning's advance.



Second-quarter productivity and labor costs are on tap at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. At 10 a.m. Eastern, a June figure for wholesale inventories is due to hit.



Later, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is scheduled to talk with reporters about the economy and monetary policy at 1 p.m. Eastern.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX