Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Eloranta

Neste Corporation
Managers' Transactions
9 August 2017 at 3.30 pm (EET)
Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Eloranta
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Eloranta, Jorma
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Neste Corporation
LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20170809144759_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 8 August 2017
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013296
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 98 Unit price: 34.70000 EUR
(2): Volume: 5 Unit price: 34.70000 EUR
(3): Volume: 397 Unit price: 34.70000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 34.70000 EUR
For additional information, please contact:
Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251
Neste in brief:
Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint by combining high-quality renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com (https://www.neste.com/fi/en)
