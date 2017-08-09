Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Eloranta

Neste Corporation

Managers' Transactions

9 August 2017 at 3.30 pm (EET)

Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Eloranta

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eloranta, Jorma

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Neste Corporation

LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20170809144759_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 8 August 2017

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013296

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 98 Unit price: 34.70000 EUR

(2): Volume: 5 Unit price: 34.70000 EUR

(3): Volume: 397 Unit price: 34.70000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 34.70000 EUR

