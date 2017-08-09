HKU partners with Cyberport to set up HKU x Cyberport Digital Tech Entrepreneurship Platform to co-develop an innovative FinTech ecosystem

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the University of Hong Kong (HKU) and Hong Kong Cyberport (Cyberport) was heldyesterday to set up the HKU x Cyberport Digital Tech Entrepreneurship Platform (the "Platform"). The Platform is the first-of-its-kind collaboration between HKU and Cyberport aiming to form a closer partnership to build a unique digital tech ecosystem for Hong Kong spanning the aspects of human capital, innovation and technologies, entrepreneurship, and legal and business expertise.

Mr. Herman Lam Heung-yeung, CEO of Cyberport and Professor Andy Hor Tzi-sum, Vice-President and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research) of HKU, signed the MoU at Cyberport, witnessed by Dr Lee George Lam, Chairman of Cyberport and Professor Peter Mathieson, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKU.

Cyberport has the largest FinTech cluster in Hong Kong with close to 200 FinTech companies, and houses the world's leading FinTech Accelerators like Accenture FinTech Innovation Lab Asia Pacific and SuperCharger. Cyberport also provides the largest FinTech co-working space for FinTech events and workshops to support the aim under the MoU. "Cyberport is pleased to seal a strategic partnership with HKU, we share the same vision and commitment to drive digital tech innovation and adoption. With Cyberport's wealth of global connections and digital entrepreneurial resources, together with HKU's expertise on technologies and development, we are sure that many more great ideas will flourish and innovative solutions will be widely adopted," said Dr Lee George Lam, Chairman of Cyberport.

As an internationally recognized research-led education institutewith a breadth of academic expertise, HKU shall provide support to digital tech start-ups at Cyberport by hosting legal and business clinics with professional service on legal advice, business plan consultancy and internal valuation practices to help them accelerate their growth organically and inorganically. Through this Platform, a "HKU x Cyberport FinTech Nucleus" is also set up. "HKU is pleased to partner with Cyberport. With our strength in human capital and the expertise and technologies from our faculty, together with Cyberport's connections and infrastructure, we can cultivate and develop strong innovation and entrepreneurial activities through this platform," said Professor Peter Mathieson, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKU.

The opening of the "HKU x Cyberport FinTech Nucleus" is the first step to introducing more creativity and innovation to The Cyberport Centre of Global FinTech Innovation, an important avenue where FinTech solutions will be spotlighted to stimulate exchanges and adoption, as well as to spawn further innovation and collaboration.At the launch of the FinTech Nucleus, the very unique cybersecurity technology - SHIELD by the Center for Information Security and Cryptography (CISC) was showcased. A powerful portfolio optimization software "PORTimizer®" and MPF mobile app "MPF Optimal Allocation (MPF OpAl)" by the Department of Statistics and Actuarial Science was also demonstrated. CISC will offer 50 units of SHIELD for a one-year free trial, with the support from the Public Sector Trial Scheme (PSTS) under the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Government of HKSAR, to the FinTech start-ups and companies in the Cyberport community.

With the opening of FinTech Nucleus and the Centre of Global FinTech Innovation, Cyberport will further reinforce its strength in providing a comprehensive one-stop platform to bring together the world's top FinTech innovative solutions and industry stakeholders to access, collaborate and build stronger synergies to form a center of global FinTech excellence.

About Cyberport

Cyberport is an innovative digital community with close to 900 digital tech companies. It is managed by Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, which is wholly owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government. With the vision t o become a main force in developing the digital tech industry as a key economic driver of Hong Kong, Cyberport is committed to nurturing youth, start-ups and entrepreneurs to grow in the digital industry by connecting them to strategic partners and investors, driving collaboration with local and international business partners to create new opportunities, and accelerating digital adoption amongst SME and corporates. With a committed team of professionals providing all rounded value-added services to support our digital community and an array of state-of-the-art tech facilities, Cyberport is the flagship for Hong Kong's digital tech industry.

About HKU

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) is the first and oldest institution of higher learning in Hong Kong, and was founded in 1911, incorporating the Hong Kong College of Medicine (est. 1887). For over a century, the University has dedicated itself to creating knowledge, providing education, and serving society. Today, HKU has an established worldwide reputation for being a research-led comprehensive University with ten Faculties and a strong commitment to intellectual freedom, liberty and diversity. Regarded as Asia's Global University, HKU's research areas and themes reflect a broad range of issues and bring together experts from diverse disciplines.The University has academic partnerships with over 300 universities and research institutes around the world. The University has 111 professors ranking in the top 1% scientists globally and conducts cutting-edge work in many fields.

