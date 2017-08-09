Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company")

9 August 2017

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the next Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 31 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7QA on 8 September 2017 at 10.00 a.m.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2017 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM . This will also be uploaded to the Company's website.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.srei.co.uk

Sam Walden

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745323

Email: sw171@ntrs.com