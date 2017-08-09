Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, KNOT Offshore Partners LP ("KNOT Offshore Partners" or the "Partnership"):

Generated highest ever quarterly total revenues of $54.4 million, operating income of $26.1 million and net income of $16.9 million.

Generated highest ever quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $43.5 million. 1

Generated highest ever quarterly distributable cash flow of $23.4 million. 1

Reported highest ever distribution coverage ratio of 1.43. 2

Achieved strong performance with 100% utilization of the fleet.3

Other events:

On May 26, 2017, the Partnership refinanced the credit facility secured by the Hilda Knutsen

On June 1, 2017, the Partnership completed the acquisition from Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS ("Knutsen NYK") of the entity that owns the Vigdis Knutsen.

On June 30, 2017, the Partnership issued and sold in a private placement 1,666,667 additional Series A Preferred Units at a price of $24.00 per unit. After deducting estimated fees and expenses, the net proceeds of the sale were approximately $38.8 million.

On July 14, 2017, Shell exercised its option to extend the time charter of the vessel Windsor Knutsen by one additional year until October 2018.

by one additional year until October 2018. On July 18, 2017, the Partnership declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.52 per common unit with respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2017, to be paid on August 15, 2017 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2017. On July 18, 2017, the Partnership also declared a cash distribution payable to Series A Preferred Unitholders with respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2017 in an aggregate amount equal to $1.0 million to be paid on August 15, 2017.

On August 9, 2017, the Partnership entered into an agreement for a new $25 million unsecured revolving credit facility.

On August 9, 2017, the Partnership's wholly owned subsidiary, KNOT Shuttle Tankers AS, entered into a share purchase agreement with Knutsen NYK to acquire KNOT Shuttle Tankers 26 AS ("KNOT 26"), the company that owns the shuttle tanker, Lena Knutsen, from Knutsen NYK (the "Lena Acquisition"). The Partnership expects the Lena Acquisition to close by September 30, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Financial Results Overview

Total revenues were $54.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 (the "second quarter") compared to $45.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 (the "first quarter"). The second quarter revenues were positively affected by (i) earnings from the time charters for the Tordis Knutsen and the Vigdis Knutsen being included in the results of operations from March 1, 2017 and June 1, 2017, respectively, (ii) a full quarter of earnings from the Windsor Knutsen, which incurred 54.1 days of off-hire during the first quarter in connection with its scheduled drydocking and (iii) a full quarter of earnings from the Raquel Knutsen, which incurred a 14-day deductible for offhire in the first quarter.

Vessel operating expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $9.4 million, a decrease of $0.9 million from $10.3 million in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease was mainly due to receipt of insurance proceeds in the second quarter related to the technical default with the Raquel Knutsen's controllable pitch propeller in the first quarter and bunkers consumption in connection with the drydocking of the Windsor Knutsen that was charged in the first quarter. This was partially offset by higher operating expenses due to the Tordis Knutsen and the Vigdis Knutsen being included in the results of operations from March 1, 2017 and June 1, 2017, respectively.

General and administrative expenses of $1.5 million in the second quarter were unchanged from the first quarter.

As a result, operating income for the second quarter of 2017 was $26.1 million compared to $17.5 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2017 was $7.3 million, compared to $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly due to the additional debt incurred in connection with the acquisitions of the Tordis Knutsen andthe Vigdis Knutsen

Realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments was $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to a gain of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2017. The unrealized non-cash element of the mark-to-market loss was $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to a gain of $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Of the unrealized loss for the second quarter of 2017, $1.3 million related to mark-to-market losses on interest rate swaps due to a decrease in swap rate during the quarter, and an unrealized gain of $0.8 million related to foreign exchange contracts due to the strength of the Norwegian Kroner (NOK) against the U.S. Dollar. Of the unrealized gain for the first quarter of 2017, $1.1 million related to mark-to-market gains on interest rate swaps due to an increase in swap rate during the quarter, and an unrealized gain of $0.2 million related to foreign exchange contracts due to a slightly stronger U.S. Dollar against the NOK.

As a result, net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $16.9 million compared to $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Net income for the second quarter of 2017 increased by $5.3 million from net income of $11.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The operating income for the second quarter of 2017 increased by $5.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2016, mainly due to increased earnings from the Raquel Knutsen, the Tordis Knutsen and the Vigdis Knutsen being included in the Partnership's results of operations from December 1, 2016, March 1, 2017 and June 1, 2017, respectively. Total finance expense for the three months ended June 30, 2017 increased by $0.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2016, mainly due to additional debt due to the acquisitions of the Raquel Knutsen, the Tordis Knutsen and the Vigdis Knutsen and higher LIBOR margin. This was partially offset by changes in unrealized gain and loss on derivative instruments.

Distributable cash flow was $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared to $15.6 million for the first quarter of 2017. The increase in distributable cash flow is mainly due to full operational performance of the fleet in the second quarter, including a full quarter of earnings from the Tordis Knutsen and one month of earnings from the Vigdis Knutsen, compared to 54.1 days of scheduled offhire for the drydocking of the Windsor Knutsen and 14 days of deductible offhire for the Raquel Knutsen in the first quarter of 2017. The distribution declared for the second quarter of 2017 was $0.52 per common unit, equivalent to an annualized distribution of $2.08.

Operational review

All thirteen of the Partnership's vessels operated well throughout the second quarter of 2017 with 100% utilization of the fleet, which reflects 45 days of offhire for the Raquel Knutsen which was reimbursed by the Partnership's loss of hire insurance.

On July 14, 2017, Shell exercised its option to extend the time charter of the Windsor Knutsen by one additional year until October 2018. Following the exercise of the option, Shell has five remaining one-year options to extend the time charter.

Financing and Liquidity

On May 26, 2017, the Partnership's subsidiary, KNOT Shuttle Tankers 14 AS, which owns the Hilda Knutsen, entered into an agreement for a new $100 million senior secured term loan facility with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease Finance (Hong Kong) Limited (the "New Hilda Facility"). The New Hilda Facility replaced the existing $75.6 million loan facility secured by the Hilda Knutsen, which was due to be paid in full in August 2018. The New Hilda Facility will be repayable in twenty-eight (28) consecutive quarterly installments with a balloon payment of $58.5 million due at maturity. The New Hilda Facility bears interest at a rate per annum equal to LIBOR plus a margin of 2.2%. The facility matures in 2024.

On August 9, 2017, the Partnership entered into an agreement with NTT Finance Corporation for an unsecured revolving credit facility of $25 million. The facility will mature in August 2019, bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 1.8% and have a commitment fee of 0.5% on the undrawn portion of the facility. Closing of the facility is expected to occur by the end of the August 2017.

As of June 30, 2017, the Partnership had $69.5 million in available liquidity which consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $64.5 million and $5.0 million of capacity under its $35.0 million revolving credit facility. The revolving credit facility is available until June 10, 2019. The Partnership's total interest-bearing debt outstanding as of June 30, 2017 was $912.0 million ($905.9 million net of debt issuance cost). The average margin paid on the Partnership's outstanding debt during the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was approximately 2.2% over LIBOR.

As of June 30, 2017, the Partnership had entered into foreign exchange forward contracts, selling a total notional amount of $40.0 million against the NOK at an average exchange rate of NOK 8.31 per 1.00 U.S. Dollar. These foreign exchange forward contracts are economic hedges for certain vessel operating expenses and general expenses in NOK.

As of June 30, 2017, the Partnership had entered into various interest rate swap agreements for a total notional amount of $536.7 million to hedge against the interest rate risks of its variable rate borrowings. As of June 30, 2017, the Partnership receives interest based on three or six month LIBOR and pays a weighted average interest rate of 1.65% under its interest rate swap agreements, which have anaverage maturity of approximately 4.1 years. The Partnership does not apply hedge accounting for derivative instruments, and its financial results are impacted by changes in the market value of such financial instruments.

As of June 30, 2017, the Partnership's net exposure to floating interest rate fluctuations on its outstanding debt was approximately $266.2 million based on total interest bearing debt outstanding of $912.0 million, less interest rate swaps of $536.7 million, less a 3.85% fixed rate export credit loan of $44.6 million and less cash and cash equivalents of $64.5 million. The Partnership's outstanding interest bearing debt of $912.0 million as of June 30, 2017 is repayable as follows:

(U.S. Dollars in thousands) Period repayment Balloon repayment Remainder of 2017 33,331 2018 66,303 86,677 2019 50,085 267,678 2020 39,153 2021 39,753 70,811 2022 and thereafter 85,507 172,712 Total 314,132 597,878

Acquisition of Lena Knutsen

On August 9, 2017, the Partnership's wholly owned subsidiary, KNOT Shuttle Tankers AS, entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire KNOT 26, the company that owns the shuttle tanker, Lena Knutsen, from Knutsen NYK. The Partnership expects the Lena Acquisition to close by September 30, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. The purchase price of the Lena Acquisition is $142.0 million, less approximately $133.8 million of outstanding indebtedness related to the Lena Knutsen plus approximately $24.1 million for a receivable owed by Knutsen NYK to KNOT 26 (the "KNOT 26 Receivable") and approximately $1.0 million for certain capitalized fees related to the financing of the Lena Knutsen. On the closing of the Lena Acquisition, KNOT 26 will repay approximately $41.9 million of the indebtedness, leaving an aggregate of approximately $91.9 million of debt outstanding under the secured credit facility related to the vessel (the "Lena Facility"). The Lena Facility is repayable in quarterly installments with a final balloon payment of $69.8 million due at maturity in June 2022. The Lena Facility bears interest at an annual rate equal to LIBOR plus a margin of 1.9%.

The purchase price will be settled in cash and will be subject to certain post-closing adjustments for currency fluctuations and accrued interest on the KNOT 26 Receivable, working capital, Norwegian tonnage entrance tax and interest rate swaps. On the closing of the Lena Acquisition, Knutsen NYK will repay the KNOT 26 Receivable.

The Lena Knutsen was delivered in June 2017 and is scheduled to operate in Brazil under a five-year time charter with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, which is expected to commence in September 2017. The charterer has options to extend the charter for two five-year periods.

The Board and the Conflicts Committee have approved the purchase price of the Lena Acquisition. The Conflicts Committee retained an outside financial advisor to assist with its evaluation of the Lena Acquisition.

The Partnership estimates that the Lena Acquisition will generate approximately $7.0 million of net income and approximately $15.8 million of EBITDA4 for the twelve months following the closing of the Lena Acquisition. However, the Partnership may not realize this level of estimated net income or EBITDA from the Lena Acquisition during such 12-month period.

Series A Convertible Preferred Units

On June 30, 2017, the Partnership (i) issued and sold in a second private placement 1,666,667 additional Series A Preferred Units at a price of $24.00 per unit and (ii) amended and restated its partnership agreement to make certain amendments to the terms of the Series A Preferred Units, including the 2,083,333 Series A Preferred Units issued on February 2, 2017. After deducting fees and expenses, the net proceeds from the second private placement were $38.8 million. The Partnership used $30.0 million of the net proceeds to repay the revolving credit facility which was drawn in connection with the Vigdis Knutsen acquisition.

Acquisition of Vigdis Knutsen

On June 1, 2017, the Partnership's wholly owned subsidiary, KNOT Shuttle Tankers AS, acquired KNOT Shuttle Tankers 25 ("KNOT 25"), the company that owns the shuttle tanker, the Vigdis Knutsen, from Knutsen NYK. The purchase price of the acquisition was $147.0 million, less approximately $137.7 million of outstanding indebtedness related to the Vigdis Knutsen plus approximately $17.9 million for a receivable owed by Knutsen NYK to KNOT 25 (the "KNOT 25 Receivable") and approximately $0.9 million for certain capitalized fees related to the financing of the Vigdis Knutsen plus $3.7 million of post-closing adjustments for working capital and interest rate swaps. On the closing of the Vigdis Knutsen acquisition, KNOT 25 repaid approximately $42.9 million of the indebtedness, leaving an aggregate of approximately $94.8 million of debt outstanding under the secured credit facility related to the Vigdis Knutsen (the "Vigdis Facility"). On the closing of the acquisition, Knutsen NYK repaid the KNOT 25 Receivable. The purchase price was settled in cash.

KNOT 25 is the borrower under the Vigdis Facility, a senior secured loan facility secured by a vessel mortgage on the Vigdis Knutsen. The Vigdis Facility is guaranteed by the Partnership. The Vigdis Facility is repayable in quarterly installments with a final balloon payment of $70.8 million due at maturity in May 2022. The Vigdis Facility bears interest at an annual rate equal to LIBOR plus a margin of 1.9%.

The Vigdis Knutsen was delivered in February 2017 and is operating in Brazil under a five-year time charter with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, which will expire in the second quarter of 2022. The charterer has options to extend the charter for two five-year periods.

The Partnership's board of directors (the "Board") and the conflicts committee of the Board approved the purchase price of the acquisition. The conflicts committee retained an outside financial advisor to assist with its evaluation of the acquisition and the purchase price offered by Knutsen NYK.

Outlook

The Partnership expects its earnings for the third quarter of 2017 to be higher than its earnings for the second quarter of 2017, due to a full quarter of earnings from the Vigdis Knutsen, as the vessel was included in the Partnership's results of operations from June 1, 2017. These increased earnings will be slightly offset by approximately 7 days of unplanned offhire for repair of damage sustained by the Tordis Knutsen. There is no further expected offhire for the fleet during the third quarter of 2017.

As of June 30, 2017, the Partnership's fleet of thirteen vessels had an average remaining fixed contract duration of 4.6 years. In addition, the charterers of the Partnership's time charter vessels have options to extend their charters by an additional 4.1 years on average.

The Partnership expects to receive an option to acquire one additional vessel owned by Knutsen NYK pursuant to the terms of the omnibus agreement entered into in connection with the Partnership's initial public offering ("IPO"). As of June 30, 2017, the remaining fixed contract duration for the vessel is 5.0 years and the charterer has options to extend the charter by 6.0 years.

On July 5, 2017, Knutsen NYK acquired from Chevron the Brazil Voyager, a DP2 Suezmax class shuttle tanker built in 2013. The vessel, which is located in Brazil, is not currently under contract. The vessel has been renamed Brasil Knutsen, and Knutsen NYK is seeking to secure a long-term time charter for it.

Pursuant to the omnibus agreement, the Partnership has the option to acquire from Knutsen NYK any offshore shuttle tankers that Knutsen NYK acquires or owns that are employed under charters for periods of five or more years.

There can be no assurance that the Partnership will acquire any additional vessels from Knutsen NYK.

The Board believes that demand for newbuild offshore shuttle tankers will continue to be driven over time based on the requirement to replace older tonnage in the North Sea and Brazil and further expansion into deep water offshore oil production areas such as in Pre-salt Brazil and the Barents Sea. The Board further believes that there will be and is significant growth in demand for new shuttle tankers as the availability of existing vessels has reduced and modern operational demands have increased. Consequently, there should be opportunities to further grow the Partnership.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners owns operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners owns and operates a fleet of thirteen offshore shuttle tankers with an average age of 4.5 years.

KNOT Offshore Partners is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners' common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KNOP."

The Partnership plans to host a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at noon (Eastern Time) to discuss the results for the second quarter of 2017, and invites all unitholders and interested parties to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

By dialing 1-855-209-8259 or 1-412-542-4105, if outside North America.

By accessing the webcast, which will be available for the next seven days on the Partnership's website: www.knotoffshorepartners.com

August 9, 2017

KNOT Offshore Partners L.P.

Aberdeen, United Kingdom

________________________________

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of the Partnership's financial statements. Please see Appendix A for definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow and a reconciliation to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

2 Distribution coverage ratio is equal to distributable cash flow divided by distributions declared for the period presented.

3 Reflects 45 days of offhire for the Raquel Knutsen in the three months ended June 30, 2017 which was reimbursed by the Partnership's loss of hire insurance.

4 Please see Appendix A for guidance on the underlying assumptions used to derive KNOT 26's estimated EBITDA and estimated net income, and a reconciliation of KNOT 26's estimated EBITDA to estimated net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the twelve months following the Lena Acquisition.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (U.S. Dollars in thousands) 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Time charter and bareboat revenues (1) 51,537 43,747 42,864 95,284 84,690 Loss of hire insurance recoveries 2,276 1,150 3,426 Other income (2) 593 95 199 687 399 Total revenues 54,406 44,992 43,063 99,397 85,089 Vessel operating expenses 9,427 10,282 7,975 19,709 15,622 Depreciation 17,372 15,753 13,913 33,125 27,805 General and administrative expenses 1,493 1,469 948 2,962 2,256 Total operating expenses 28,292 27,504 22,836 55,796 45,683 Operating income 26,114 17,488 20,227 43,601 39,406 Finance income (expense): Interest income 44 36 80 3 Interest expense (7,252 (6,215 (5,055 (13,466 (10,084 Other finance expense (328 (302 (334 (630 (601 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (3) (1,536 519 (3,176 (1,017 (6,360 Net gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions (124 (94 (82 (218 (117 Total finance expense (9,196 (6,056 (8,646 (15,251 (17,159 Income before income taxes 16,918 11,432 11,581 28,350 22,247 Income tax benefit (expense) (3 (3 (3 (6 (6 Net income 16,915 11,429 11,578 28,344 22,241 Weighted average units outstanding (in thousands of units): Common units (4) 29,694 29,444 22,581 29,694 20,604 Subordinated units (4) 4,613 6,590 General Partner units 559 559 559 559 559

(1) Time charter revenues for the second quarter of 2017, first quarter of 2017 and second quarter of 2016 include a non-cash item of approximately $0.8 million, $0.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively, in reversal of contract liability provision, income recognition of prepaid charter hire and accrued income for the Carmen Knutsen based on the average charter rate for the fixed period. (2) Other income is mainly related to guarantee income from Knutsen NYK. Pursuant to the omnibus agreement, Knutsen NYK agreed to guarantee the payments of the hire rate that is equal to or greater than the hire rate payable under the initial charters of the Bodil Knutsen and the Windsor Knutsen for a period of five years from the closing date of the IPO. In October 2015, the Windsor Knutsen commenced operating under a new Shell time charter. The hire rate for the new charter is below the initial charter hire rate and the difference between the new hire rate and the initial rate is paid by Knutsen NYK. (3) Realized gains (losses) on derivative instruments relate to amounts the Partnership actually received (paid) to settle derivative instruments, and the unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments related to changes in the fair value of such derivative instruments, as detailed in the table below: (4) On May 18, 2016, all subordinated units converted into common units on a one-for-one basis.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (U.S. Dollars in thousands) 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 Interest rate swap contracts (938 (669 (1,252 (1,607 (2,176 Foreign exchange forward contracts (97 (69 (316 (166 (316 (1,035 (738 (1,568 (1,773 (2,492 Unrealized gain (loss): Interest rate swap contracts (1,334 1,059 (1,518 (275 (5,866 Foreign exchange forward contracts 833 198 (90 1,031 1,998 (501 1,257 (1,608 756 (3,868 Total realized and unrealized gain (loss) (1,536 519 (3,176 (1,017 (6,360

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (U.S. Dollars in thousands) At June 30, 2017 At December 31, 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 64,501 27,664 Amounts due from related parties 767 150 Inventories 1,712 1,176 Derivative assets 262 Other current assets 5,481 2,089 Total current assets 72,723 31,079 Long-term assets: Vessels, net of accumulated depreciation 1,519,270 1,256,889 Intangible assets, net 2,800 Derivative assets 4,500 3,154 Accrued income 1,453 1,153 Total assets 1,600,746 1,292,275 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 2,595 2,221 Accrued expenses 5,779 3,368 Current portion of long-term debt 65,018 58,984 Current portion of derivative liabilities 2,045 3,304 Income taxes payable 18 190 Current portion of contract liabilities 1,518 1,518 Prepaid charter and deferred revenue 7,578 7,218 Amount due to related parties 7,047 834 Total current liabilities 91,598 77,637 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 840,882 657,662 Long-term debt from related parties 25,000 Derivative liabilities 793 285 Contract liabilities 7,480 8,239 Deferred tax liabilities 707 685 Other long-term liabilities 313 1,057 Total long-term liabilities 850,175 692,928 Total liabilities 941,773 770,565 Commitments and contingencies Series A Convertible Preferred Units 88,451 Equity: Partners' capital: Common unitholders 560,337 511,413 General partner interest 10,185 10,297 Total partners' capital 570,522 521,710 Total liabilities and equity 1,600,746 1,292,275

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN PARTNERS' CAPITAL Accumulated Other Series A Comprehensive Total Partners' Convertible Partners' Capital Income (Loss) Capital Preferred Units Common Subordinated General Partner (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Units Units Units Consolidated balance at December 31, 2015 411,317 99,158 10,295 520,770 Net income 16,688 5,052 501 22,241 Other comprehensive income Cash distributions (19,372 (10,088 (648 (30,108 Conversion of subordinated units to common units 94,123 (94,123 Consolidated balance at June 30, 2016 502,756 10,148 512,903 Consolidated balance at December 31, 2016 511,413 10,297 521,710 Net income 26,198 493 26,691 1,653 Other comprehensive income Cash distributions (32,153 (605 (32,758 (645 Net proceeds from issuance of common units 54,879 54,879 Net proceeds from sale of Convertible Preferred Units 87,443 Consolidated balance at June 30, 2017 560,337 10,185 570,522 88,451

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Six Months ended June 30, (U.S. Dollars in thousands) 2017 2016 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 28,344 22,241 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 33,125 27,805 Amortization of contract intangibles liabilities (632 (759 Amortization of deferred revenue (743 (886 Amortization of deferred debt issuance cost 755 573 Drydocking expenditure (3,800 (2,595 Income tax expense 6 6 Income taxes paid (182 (241 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (757 3,868 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (2 63 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Decrease (increase) in amounts due from related parties 38,590 33 Decrease (increase) in inventories (216 75 Decrease (increase) in other current assets (1,914 94 Decrease (increase) in accrued revenue (300 (706 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable 71 (87 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 826 (419 Increase (decrease) prepaid revenue 360 3,776 Increase (decrease) in amounts due to related parties 4,490 (356 Net cash provided by operating activities 98,021 52,485 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Disposals (additions) to vessel and equipment (180 (521 Acquisition of Tordis Knutsen (net of cash acquired) (32,374 Acquisition of Vigdis Knutsen (net of cash acquired) (28,321 Net cash used in investing activities (60,875 (521 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt 130,000 5,000 Repayment of long-term debt (167,460 (24,642 Repayment of long-term debt from related parties (70,663 Payment on debt issuance cost (1,140 (144 Cash distribution (33,403 (30,107 Net proceeds from issuance of common units 54,879 Net proceeds from sale of Convertible Preferred Units 87,443 Net cash used in financing activities (344 (49,893 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 35 23 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 36,837 2,094 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 27,664 23,573 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 64,501 25,667

APPENDIX A-RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF")

Distributable cash flow represents net income adjusted for depreciation, unrealized gains and losses from derivatives, unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, distributions on the Series A Preferred Units, other non-cash items and estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures. Estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures, including estimated expenditures for drydocking, represent capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the Partnership's capital assets. The Partnership believes distributable cash flow is an important measure of operating performance used by management and investors in publicly-traded partnerships to compare cash generating performance of the Partnership from period to period and to compare the cash generating performance for specific periods to the cash distributions (if any) that are expected to be paid to our unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other indicator of KNOT Offshore Partners' performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles distributable cash flow to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2017 2017 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income 16,915 11,429 Add: Depreciation 17,372 15,753 Other non-cash items; deferred costs amortization debt 407 348 Unrealized losses from interest rate derivatives and foreign exchange currency contracts 1,334 Less: Estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures (including drydocking reserve) (9,990 (9,120 Distribution to Series A Preferred Units (1,009 (645 Other non-cash items; deferred revenue (650 (726 Other non-cash items; accrued income (151 (149 Unrealized gains from interest rate derivatives and foreign exchange currency contracts (833 (1,258 Distributable cash flow 23,395 15,632 Distributions declared 16,379 16,379 Distribution coverage ratio(1) 1.43 0.95 (1) Distribution coverage ratio is equal to distributable cash flow divided by distributions declared for the period presented.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes. Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, goodwill impairment charges and other financial items (including other finance expenses, realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments and net gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions). EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as our lenders, to assess our financial and operating performance and our compliance with the financial covenants and restrictions contained in our financing agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our financial and operating performance. The Partnership believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist its management and investors by increasing the comparability of its performance from period to period and against the performance of other companies in its industry that provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA information. This increased comparability is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods or companies of interest, other financial items, taxes, goodwill impairment charges and depreciation, as applicable, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income between periods. The Partnership believes that including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as financial measures benefits investors in (a) selecting between investing in the Partnership and other investment alternatives and (b) monitoring the Partnership's ongoing financial and operational strength in assessing whether to continue to hold common units. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other indicator of Partnership performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The table below reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2017 2017 (USD in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income 16,915 11,429 Interest income (44 (36 Interest expense 7,252 6,215 Depreciation 17,372 15,753 Income tax expense 3 3 EBITDA 41,498 33,364 Other financial items (a) 1,988 (123 Adjusted EBITDA 43,486 33,241

____________ (a) Other financial items consist of other finance expense, realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments and net gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions.

Estimated Net Income and Estimated EBITDA for KNOT 26 for the Twelve Months Following the Closing of the Acquisition

For KNOT 26, the entity that the Partnership intends to purchase in the Lena Acquisition, estimated net income and estimated EBITDA for the twelve months following the closing of the Lena Acquisition are based on the following assumptions:

timely receipt of charter hire specified in the time charter contract;

utilization of the Lena Knutsen for 363 days during such 12-month period and no drydocking of the vessel;

for 363 days during such 12-month period and no drydocking of the vessel; no realized or unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments related to KNOT 26's financing arrangements;

vessel operating costs according to current internal estimates; and

general and administrative expenses based on management's current internal estimates.

We consider the above assumptions to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, but if these assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual net income and EBITDA for KNOT 26 could differ materially from our estimates. Neither our independent auditors nor any other independent accountants have compiled, examined, or performed any procedures with respect to the prospective financial information contained herein, nor have they expressed any opinion or any other form of assurance on such information or its achievability and assume no responsibility for, and disclaim any association with, such prospective financial information.

The table below reconciles for the twelve months following the closing of the Lena Acquisition, estimated EBITDA to estimated net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

(USD in thousands) KNOT 26 Net income 7,000 Interest expense 3,000 Depreciation 5,800 Income tax expense EBITDA 15,800

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future events and KNOT Offshore Partners' operations, performance and financial condition. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "project," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "plan," "intend" or words or phrases of similar meanings. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond KNOT Offshore Partners' control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to, among other things:

market trends in the shuttle tanker or general tanker industries, including hire rates, factors affecting supply and demand, and opportunities for the profitable operations of shuttle tankers;

Knutsen NYK's and KNOT Offshore Partners' ability to build shuttle tankers and the timing of the delivery and acceptance of any such vessels by their respective charterers;

forecasts of KNOT Offshore Partners' ability to make or increase distributions on its common units and to make distributions on its Series A Preferred Units and the amount of any such distributions;

KNOT Offshore Partners' ability to integrate and realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, including the acquisition of KNOT 25 and the intended acquisition of KNOT 26;

the estimated net income and estimated EBITDA relating to the intended acquisition of KNOT 26 for the twelve months following the closing of the Lena Acquisition;

KNOT Offshore Partners' anticipated growth strategies;

the effects of a worldwide or regional economic slowdown;

turmoil in the global financial markets;

fluctuations in currencies and interest rates;

fluctuations in the price of oil;

general market conditions, including fluctuations in hire rates and vessel values;

changes in KNOT Offshore Partners' operating expenses, including drydocking and insurance costs and bunker prices;

KNOT Offshore Partners' future financial condition or results of operations and future revenues and expenses;

the repayment of debt and settling of any interest rate swaps;

KNOT Offshore Partners' ability to make additional borrowings and to access debt and equity markets;

planned capital expenditures and availability of capital resources to fund capital expenditures;

KNOT Offshore Partners' ability to maintain long-term relationships with major users of shuttle tonnage;

KNOT Offshore Partners' ability to leverage Knutsen NYK's relationships and reputation in the shipping industry;

KNOT Offshore Partners' ability to purchase vessels from Knutsen NYK in the future;

KNOT Offshore Partners' continued ability to enter into long-term charters, which KNOT Offshore Partners defines as charters of five years or more;

KNOT Offshore Partners' ability to maximize the use of its vessels, including the re-deployment or disposition of vessels no longer under long-term charter;

the financial condition of KNOT Offshore Partners' existing or future customers and their ability to fulfill their charter obligations;

timely purchases and deliveries of newbuilds;

future purchase prices of newbuilds and secondhand vessels;

any impairment of the value of KNOT Offshore Partners' vessels;

KNOT Offshore Partners' ability to compete successfully for future chartering and newbuild opportunities;

acceptance of a vessel by its charterer;

termination dates and extensions of charters;

the expected cost of, and KNOT Offshore Partners' ability to, comply with governmental regulations, maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by its charterers applicable to KNOT Offshore Partners' business;

availability of skilled labor, vessel crews and management;

KNOT Offshore Partners' general and administrative expenses and its fees and expenses payable under the technical management agreements, the management and administration agreements and the administrative services agreement;

the anticipated taxation of KNOT Offshore Partners and distributions to KNOT Offshore Partners' unitholders;

estimated future maintenance and replacement capital expenditures;

KNOT Offshore Partners' ability to retain key employees;

customers' increasing emphasis on environmental and safety concerns;

potential liability from any pending or future litigation;

potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists;

future sales of KNOT Offshore Partners' securities in the public market;

KNOT Offshore Partners' business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations; and

other factors listed from time to time in the reports and other documents that KNOT Offshore Partners files with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016.

All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release on. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for KNOT Offshore Partners to predict all of these factors. Further, KNOT Offshore Partners cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. KNOT Offshore Partners does not intend to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in KNOT Offshore Partners' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005631/en/

Contacts:

KNOT Offshore Partners L.P.

John Costain, +44 7496 170 620