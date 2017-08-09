XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Earns Silver Service Award from Nordstrom for Best-in-Class Freight Transportation

GREENWICH, Conn. - August 9, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), one of the largest providers of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, has been honored by Nordstrom, Inc. with its Silver Service Award for outstanding performance in LTL freight services.

Nordstrom's corporate logistics group confers the awards annually to recognize the company's top-performing supply chain partners. The group ranks its trucking service providers using rigorous performance metrics, including on-time service, cargo claims, accuracy of deliveries, accuracy of billing, data integrity and overall customer service.

Tony Brooks, president of the LTL business for XPO Logistics, said, "Nordstrom is one of America's most respected retailers and a company we've served for more than a decade. Our team is honored to receive this recognition."

