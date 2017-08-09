

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Labor productivity in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the second quarter, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.



The report said labor productivity climbed by 0.9 percent in the second quarter after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in the first quarter.



Economists had expected productivity to increase by 0.7 percent compared to the unchanged reading that had been reported for the previous quarter.



The Labor Department also said unit labor costs rose by 0.6 percent in the second quarter following an upwardly revised 5.4 percent spike in the first quarter.



Unit labor costs had been expected to climb by 1.2 percent compared to the 2.2 percent jump that had been reported for the previous quarter.



