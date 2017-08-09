

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corp. (SANM) announced that David Anderson has been appointed to Executive Vice President and CFO, effective October 2, 2017. Anderson will succeed Bob Eulau, who has been appointed to CEO.



Anderson has more than 30 years of financial management and business experience within the technology and financial services sectors. Since 2013, he has held the position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer at Sanmina. He joined Sanmina in 2002 as VP Finance and Controller, EMS Operations and in 2004 was promoted to SVP Finance and Controller, Global Operations and Corporate Planning.



