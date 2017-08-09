NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP) today announced the addition of a non-regulated subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corporation (Alliant Energy) as the latest investor in its Nexus strategic partner network. Alliant Energy, a Wisconsin-based leader in electricity and natural gas energy solutions, joins more than a dozen other Nexus utility partners that are working collaboratively to identify and invest in innovative products, technologies, and business models within the emerging energy economy.

"EIP's strategic partner network enables us to join forces with some of the world's leading utilities as we work to identify and implement the best emerging energy solutions," said Alliant Energy Vice President of Business Development, Joel Schmidt. "The Alliant Energy team is pleased to become part of this coalition, both to share our own insights and learn from our peers, and ultimately to deliver innovative technologies and services to our customers."

EIP CEO and Managing Partner Hans Kobler commented, "Alliant Energy has a long history of industry leadership, as well as a proven commitment to renewable energy and smart energy use. This latest partnership strengthens our utility group as we continue to identify and invest in new technologies that will form the basis of a more advanced global energy economy."

EIP is a private equity firm that strategically invests in innovative technologies, services, and products throughout the electricity supply chain from generation to consumption. The firm's most recent investments include Greenlots, a global leader of open standards-based electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions; Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS), a supplier of energy storage solutions for energy management and utility services; and Powerphase, a provider of advanced gas turbine upgrade technology.

Alliant Energy operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. Alliant Energy's primary focus is to provide regulated electric and natural gas service in the Midwest. Membership in EIP is a non-regulated investment organized under Alliant Energy's wholly owned subsidiary Alliant Energy Finance, LLC.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners is a collaborative strategic investment firm that invests in companies optimizing energy consumption and improving sustainable energy generation. Through close collaboration with its strategic investor base, EIP seeks to bring the best companies, buying power and vision in the industry to bear on the emerging energy landscape. EIP's utility partners include Southern Company, National Grid, Xcel Energy, Ameren, Great Plains Energy, Fortis Inc., AGL, Avista, MGE Energy Inc., TEPCO, PTT Public Company Limited, OGE Energy Corp., TransCanada, and Alliant Energy. For more information, visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

About Alliant Energy Corporation

Alliant Energy (NYSE: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, is the parent company of two public utility companies -- Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company -- and of Alliant Energy Finance, LLC, the parent company of Alliant Energy's non-regulated operations. Alliant Energy is an energy services provider with utility subsidiaries serving approximately 960,000 electric and 410,000 natural gas customers. Providing its customers in the Midwest with regulated electricity and natural gas service is the company's primary focus. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.alliantenergy.com.

Contact info:

Eugene Hunt

Trevi Communications for Energy Impact Partners

Email Contact

(978) 750-0333



Energy Impact Partners, LLC

Email Contact

(212) 899-9700



