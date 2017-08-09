AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Austin residents and news media now can easily track the City's progress on 2016 Mobility Projects through an interactive web portal launched this week. The new 2016 Mobility Bond website (austintexas.gov/2016bond) provides detailed information -- including background, context, and updates -- about the implementation of the 2016 Mobility Bond.

The new website also connects users to detailed project information via the City's new Project Explorer web tool (capitalprojects.austintexas.gov).

Project Explorer allows users to search projects by location, project type, project phase, and City Council district. A project details page also provides the project budget, funding, and a public contact, among other information. Project Explorer will be updated monthly.

"This new website and Project Explorer will give our citizens up-to-date information about the 2016 Mobility Bond, anytime, at their fingertips," said Austin's Interim City Manager Elaine Hart. "From our performance dashboard, the recently released Open Budget and now this interactive 2016 Mobility Bond portal, City staff continue to deliver on our promise of making Austin an open, transparent and accessible government."

The 2016 Mobility Bond website and Project Explorer tool were developed in partnership with Socrata, which also supports the City of Austin's Open Data Portal and Open Performance platforms. Socrata is the market leader in making existing government data discoverable, usable, and actionable for government workers and the people they serve.

In the future, the City of Austin anticipates expanding Project Explorer to include City of Austin capital improvement projects funded by other sources as well.

