CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- eWellness Healthcare Corporation -- (OTCQB: EWLL) -- a provider of telehealth solutions (see: phzio.com) for clinical practices and Total Motion Release Seminars (TMR) (see https://totalmotionrelease.com) is a proprietary physical therapy methodology developed by Tom Dalonzo-Baker, MPT. TMR is a full-body oriented assessment and treatment approach which helps patients reduce their pain and impairments which are limiting their function. This treatment approach is uniquely created to allow physical therapists to interact and treat their patients remotely so integration with PHZIO is expected to be widely adopted within the TMR community.

For over 15 years now Tom has shared the Total Motion Release method to over 4,000 physical therapy clinicians around the world. PHZIO will be offered to existing monthly TMR subscribers as an additional tool to engage with patients.

"We are extremely excited to engage with the popular TMR approach and to create an integration with our PHZIO telehealth platform. The TMR solution is ideal for a telehealth application and we think there will be a wide adoption of this physical therapy technique among patients and practitioners alike," said Darwin Fogt, CEO of eWellness.

About eWellness

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCQB: EWLL) is the first physical therapy telehealth company to offer insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. Our business model is to license our PHZIO ("PHZIO") platform to any physical therapy ("PT") clinic in the U.S. and or have large-scale employers use our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate wellness program. The Company's PHZIO home physical therapy exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy and the $8 billion corporate wellness industries. PHZIO re-defines the way physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy platform for home use. Due to the real-time patient monitoring feature, the PHZIO platform is insurance reimbursable.

The PHZIO Solution: A New Physical Therapy Delivery System

SaaS technology platform solution for providers bundling rehabilitation services and employer wellness programs;





First real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy treatment platform for home use;





Ability for physical therapists to observe multiple patients simultaneously in real-time;





Solves what has been a structural problem and limitation in post-acute care practice growth; and





Allows PT practices to generate increased revenues due to higher adherence and compliance rates.





Safe Harbor Statement

