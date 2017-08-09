MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Couchbase today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Hybrid- and Cloud-Friendly NoSQL Stores in Q3 2017. To remain competitive in the continually evolving business environment, organizations must implement technologies that not only complement existing strategies but also support radical transformation of business models. The technology vendors included on the Constellation ShortList provide the key functionality required by enterprises to pursue digital transformation initiatives.

Couchbase is the leading NoSQL database technology in the cloud for businesses focused on creating exceptional customer experiences. Companies born in the cloud or looking to improve their strategy for cloud-based data management deploy Couchbase for its unique data model flexibility, elastic scalability, high performance and 24x365 availability, which are all key requirements for building and deploying modern web, mobile, and IoT applications. With its cloud-native platform, Couchbase can be deployed using any private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud strategy. Customers can also leverage the pre-defined Couchbase deployment modules available in Google, AWS, and Microsoft cloud marketplaces.

"As businesses continue to adopt a cloud-first strategy to create and deliver innovation faster and adapt to the constant change in business requirements, they are looking at cloud-native data technologies like Couchbase to meet their needs," said Ravi Mayuram, Senior Vice President of Engineering and CTO. "We are thrilled to be included on the Constellation ShortList for Hybrid- and Cloud-Friendly NoSQL Stores, and we look forward to continuing to support our customers' cloud requirements."

"The right timing, teams and technology are the three Ts for crafting digital business models to achieve digital transformation success," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Each Constellation ShortList, researched and curated by our analysts, guides early adopters in identifying the right technologies to build successful and competitive programs."

Constellation advises leaders and teams on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The Constellation ShortList is frequently updated as market conditions change.

About Couchbase

Couchbase's mission is to be the data platform that revolutionizes digital innovation. To make this possible, Couchbase created the world's first Engagement Database. Built on the most powerful NoSQL technology, the Couchbase Data Platform includes open source Couchbase Server and Couchbase Mobile. The platform provides unmatched agility and manageability -- as well as unparalleled performance at any scale -- to deliver ever-richer and ever more personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

Couchbase customers include industry leaders like AOL, Amadeus, AT&T, Cisco, Comcast, Concur, Disney, Dixons Carphone, eBay, General Electric, Marriott, Neiman Marcus, Ryanair, Rakuten/Viber, Tesco, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation's analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its Constellation Executive Network of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal - deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results.

For more information about Constellation Research, visit www.ConstellationR.com

Global Press Contacts:

