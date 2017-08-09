TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - August 09, 2017) - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or "the Company"), (CSE: IAN) (OTCQB: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with licensed cannabis operations throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Hadley Ford, will present at Canaccord Genuity's 37th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 10
Mr. Ford will be speaking about the cannabis industry and the opportunities it presents, as well as iAnthus' recently announced expansion into New York State. A webcast of the presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord26/ithuf.
About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.
iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. provides investors diversified exposure to best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries throughout the United States. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and healthcare services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company harnesses these skills to support operations across five states. For more information, visit www.iAnthuscapital.com.
About the Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference
For the 37th year, Canaccord Genuity will be bringing together some of the world's most innovative companies and institutional investors at its Growth Conference. For two highly productive days, leaders in the growth universe will come together to share knowledge, discuss emerging trends, build relationships, identify opportunities and ignite global ideas for growth.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Corporate:
Julius Kalcevich
Chief Financial Officer
iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.
646-518-3415
Investors@iAnthusCapital.com
US Investors:
Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker
KCSA Strategic Communications
iAnthus@KCSA.com
Canadian Investors:
Nicole Marchand
Nicole Marchand Investor Relations
Nicole@nm-ir.com
Media:
Robert Vanisko
North 6th Agency
212-334-9753 ext.112
iAnthus@n6A.com