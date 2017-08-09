TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - August 09, 2017) - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or "the Company"), (CSE: IAN) (OTCQB: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with licensed cannabis operations throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Hadley Ford, will present at Canaccord Genuity's 37th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 10 th at 12:30pm ET at the Intercontinental Boston Hotel.

Mr. Ford will be speaking about the cannabis industry and the opportunities it presents, as well as iAnthus' recently announced expansion into New York State. A webcast of the presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord26/ithuf.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. provides investors diversified exposure to best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries throughout the United States. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and healthcare services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company harnesses these skills to support operations across five states. For more information, visit www.iAnthuscapital.com.

About the Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

For the 37th year, Canaccord Genuity will be bringing together some of the world's most innovative companies and institutional investors at its Growth Conference. For two highly productive days, leaders in the growth universe will come together to share knowledge, discuss emerging trends, build relationships, identify opportunities and ignite global ideas for growth.

