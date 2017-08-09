SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - August 09, 2017) - Geologist Dave Mathewson has 35 years of exploration experience in Nevada. In his latest venture, he leads the district-scale exploration that represents his best guess as to where the next major Nevada gold deposit could be found.

Dave Mathewson, vice president of exploration with U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU), has spent 35 years in Nevada as a geologist. In senior positions with Newmont Mining Corp., he greatly expanded its portfolio of properties, discovering several deposits that became mines, pioneering novel geochemical and geophysical methods of exploration.

When setting out on his own, Mathewson combined his geologic and personal experiences in Nevada to identify locations that fit his geologic model yet were unappreciated. His first big success was with Gold Standard Ventures Corp. and the famous Railroad deposit. An exploration program guided by Mathewson's geologic models took Gold Standard Ventures from an initial market capitalization of CA$5 million ($5M); that company now is valued at approximately CA$495M.

