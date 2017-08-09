Furniture China to Create a Milestone with "Dizzying" New Changes in 2017

SHANGHAI, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Following 10 months of preparation, the 23rd China International Furniture Expo (abbr. Furniture China 2017) and the 2nd Maison Shanghai, co-hosted by China National Furniture Association (CFNA) and Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo Int'l Exhibition Co., Ltd., will return on 12-15 September 2017 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) and Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (SWEECC) in Pudong Shanghai, China.

During the four-day exhibition, the organizers are going to present nicely thousands of new furniture products from a total of 3,500 exhibitors in the two venues, covering nearly 350,000 square meters inexhibition areas. Together with more than 40 purposeful meetings and forums on-site, Furniture China and Maison Shanghai in the upcoming edition will greatly offer to lead its audience to experience the various possibilities of life aesthetics and styles.

Growing over two decades, Furniture China is entering into a new realm of pursuing quality excellence instead of expanding merely on the exhibition scale. By having strict quality control of participating exhibitors as well as continuous upgrades of hall layout and services, the organizers aim to provide an ideal trading platform for global industry buyers to source high-quality furniture products and to boost business opportunities through the exhibition.

Design of Designers and Home Furnishings Moved to SWEECC - The Whole Exhibition Areas Increased by Nearly 50,000 Square Meters

The layout adjustment is the biggest change to this year's Furniture China. Product categories in W halls have been swapped to the opposite E halls, and thus contributing to the expansion of contemporary furniture, which covers entire 7 indoor pavilions from Hall E1-E7. In the meanwhile, more contemporary brands and companies will have a chance to exhibit at Furniture China this September. With the Design of Designers (DOD) and Home Furnishings moved out to the SWEECC, Furniture China leaves even more space for presentation of furniture finished products and raw materials. Hall E8A & E8B will instead be used for the FMC China and "Design Sofa, Fabric & Material". In this way, the two exhibitions respectively in SNIEC and SWEECC are finely positioned, with Furniture China in SNIEC focusing on furniture trade and high-end upstream manufacturing in industrial chains, and Maison Shanghai in SWEECC concentrating on lifestyles with home decorations and furniture designs in particular.

The overall area for the two exhibitions goes up to 350,000 square meters in total this year, nearly 50,000 square meters increased due to expansion of exhibition areas for the contemporary furniture, the outdoor pavilions and Maison Shanghai.

Exhibitor Quality Further Improved for 2017

Adhering faithfully to its core guideline of "Export-oriented", "High-end Domestic Sales", "Original Design" and "Industry Leading", Furniture China has been highly recognized as one of the premier trading exhibitions in the world. The furniture fair every September in Pudong has been able to become the first choice for domestic and international buyers every year with an ever-improving reputation over the years. In the upcoming edition, there will be more than 500 new exhibitors participating, such as A-Zenith, COOMO, CAMERICH, HALO Creative, TRECA and TK Home Deco. Design Hall is on show in particular, with 50% new brands making their debut at Furniture China, including Wow Design, Shiji, Matrix and Shenghua etc. In addition, highly acclaimed brands from last year such as U+ furniture, Qumei, EXPOCASA, Yang Liping Art Furniture and DOMO Life will also be returning. The International Brand Hall will house over 200 brands from 25 countries including France, Italy, the US, the UK, South Korea, Belgium, Malaysia and North European countries, as well as Tonino Lamborghini which rarely participates in exhibitions in China.

View hall layout of Furniture China 2017

Check out Exhibitors in 2017

Pre-register to visit

Website: www.furniture-china.cn/en-us/ | http://ms.jjgle.com/en/home

B2B portal: www.jjgle.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542663/UBM_trade.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/543081/booth_E6E20.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/543082/booth_E1D38.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542665/UBM_trade_show.jpg