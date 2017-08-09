Global In-Vitro Diagnostic Testing Services Market 2017-2022 - Next Generation Sequencing and new Molecular Diagnostics Tests Drive Market Growth While Lowering Costs

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "In Vitro Diagnostic Testing Services including Cardiac, Molecular Diagnostic and Genomic. Strategies & Trends. Price & Volume Forecasts by Laboratory Department. 2017 to 2022 - Latin America, Africa and Middle East Version" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

A market that just keeps on growing. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

In Vitro Diagnostic Testing Services including Cardiac, Molecular Diagnostic and Genomic. Strategies & Trends. Price & Volume Forecasts by Laboratory Department. 2017 to 2022 - Latin America, Africa and Middle East Version" provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2017 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.



Trends like:

Changing demographics

Emerging economies and global prosperity

Biotechnology advances in genetics

Pathogen evolution

Climate change

Globalization

Automation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition



1.1 The Growing Demand for Clinical Testing

1.2 Defining the Opportunity

1.2.1 Volumes

1.2.2 Prices

1.2.3 Revenue Market Size

1.3 Methods and Sources

1.3.1 Authors

1.3.2 Sources

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.3.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Clinical Testing



2. Overview of a Dynamic Market

2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.5 Audit body

2.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches

2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

2.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry

2.3.1 The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie

2.3.2 Key Role for Economies of Scale

2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's are Still Here

2.3.4 Physician's and POCT - Reviving Patient Service in China

2.4 Profiles of Key Companies

2.4.1 Quest Diagnostics

2.4.2 Laboratory Corporation of America

2.4.3 Lifelabs Medical Laboratory Services

2.4.4 ACM Medical Laboratory

2.4.5 Spectra Spectra Laboratories, Inc.

2.4.6 Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc.

2.4.7 CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, LLC

2.4.5 Genzyme Corporation

2.4.9 Sonic Healthcare Limited

2.4.10 Exagen Diagnostics, Inc.

2.4.11 Clongen Laboratories LLC

2.4.12 Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.

2.4.13 Mid America Clinical Laboratories, LLC

2.4.14 Miraca Life Sciences, Inc.

2.4.15 Psychemedics Corp.

2.4.16 Aurora Diagnostics, LLC

2.4.17 DL Reference Laboratory

2.4.15 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

2.4.19 Bioscientia Institut fuer Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

2.4.20 Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

2.4.21 Eurofins Scientific

2.4.22 The Doctor's Laboratory (Sonic Healthcare U.K.)

2.4.23 Pathology Inc.

2.4.24 Gribbles Pathology

2.4.25 B.P. CLINICAL LAB

2.4.26 Diagnsticos da Amrica (DASA)

2.4.27 American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l

2.4.25 Adicon Clinical Laboratories

2.4.29 Dian Diagnostics

2.4.30 Kingmed Diagnostics

2.4.31 Ascend Clinical, LLC

2.4.32 Unilabs SA

2.4.33 American Pathology Partners, Inc.

2.4.34 Integrated Regional Laboratories, Inc.

2.4.35 Viracor Laboratories

2.4.36 Neogenomics

2.4.37 Genomic Health, Inc.

2.4.35 ARUP Laboratories, Inc.

2.4.39 Enzo Biochem, Inc.

2.5 National and Regional Diversity



3. Trends Driving a Changing Market

3.1 Growth Is Pushed From Many Sides

3.1.1 Understanding the Impact of Aging Population.

3.1.2 Economic growth a Key Driver

3.1.3 Point of Care Testing can increase demand

3.1.4 Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity

3.1.5 Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream

3.1.6 Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline

3.2 Factors At Work To Shrink The Market

3.2.1 Lower costs trend to continue

3.2.2 Economic or population contraction.

3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth.

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.2.5 Test Displacement Impacts Important

3.2.6 Point of Care Testing

3.3 Automation

3.3.2 Software as a Service

3.3.3 Physician Office and Access Systems

3.4 Environment and Evolution

3.5 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.5.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

3.5.2 Impact of NGS on pricing

3.5.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

3.5.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.5.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

3.5.6 Molecular Diagnostics Technologies At The Forefront of Growth

3.5.7 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay



4. Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

4.2 LabCorp explores acquisition of clinical trials firm PPD

4.3 Digipath Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Clinical Lab Companies

4.4 PSP to acquire European medical lab services company

4.5 Mars, Incorporated to Acquire VCA Inc.

4.6 Caprion Biosciences Acquires the Immune Monitoring Laboratory from ImmuneHealth

4.7 Takara Bio USA Holdings and Rubicon Genomics Announce Merger Agreement

4.5 Instrumentation Laboratory Acquires CA Casyso AG

4.9 Schryver Medical Completes Acquisitions of Professional Clinical Laboratory, Inc.

4.10 Grail, Illumina's billion-dollar diagnostics startup

4.11 Grifols acquires Hologic's blood screening unit for $1.55bn

4.12 Bio-Rad Laboratories to buy US firm RainDance Technologies

4.13 Abbott Laboratories to buy St. Jude Medical for $25 billion

4.14 CombiMatrix Gets Serious About Potential M&A Options in Wake of $5M Offering

4.15 Abbott to Acquire Alere, Becoming Leader in Point of Care Testing

4.16 Achieving Dx Ambitions Key to Avant-Amarantus-Theranostics Merger

4.17 LabCorp Agrees to Acquire Assets of Pathology Inc.

4.15 NeoGenomics Completes Acquisition of Clarient, Inc.

4.19 FDA Gets Pushback on Move to Regulate Lab Developed Tests

4.20 Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces Partnership

4.21 Theranos plans to close all its clinical labs

4.22 Forte Capital Lowers stake in Laboratory Corp.

4.23 US Oncology Network Selects Myriad Genetics

4.24 Pyxant Labs Commences Clinical Laboratory Testing Services

4.25 Viewics Launches Diabetes Management

4.26 Alpha Genomix And Rx30 Partner

4.27 LabCorp Doubles Testing Capacity Of Covance

4.25 LabCorp to acquire clinical laboratories from Mount Sinai



5. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East 2014 to 2022

5.1 Brazil 2014 to 2022

5.1.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.7 Cardiac Biomarkers - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.5 Molecular Diagnostic Oncology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.1.9 Molecular Diagnostic Genetics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2 Mexico 2014 to 2022

5.2.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2.7 Cardiac Biomarkers - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2.5 Molecular Diagnostic Oncology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.2.9 Molecular Diagnostic Genetics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.3 Remainder of Latin America 2014 to 2022

5.3.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.3.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.3.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.3.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.3.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.3.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.3.7 Cardiac Biomarkers - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.3.5 Molecular Diagnostic Oncology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.3.9 Molecular Diagnostic Genetics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.4 Africa & The Middle East 2014 to 2022

5.4.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.4.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.4.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.4.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.4.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.4.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.4.7 Cardiac Biomarkers - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.4.5 Molecular Diagnostic Oncology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

5.4.9 Molecular Diagnostic Genetics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues



6. The Future of the Clinical Laboratory



