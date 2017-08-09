sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.08.2017 | 15:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC - Half-year Report

PR Newswire
London, August 7


SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Unit 6 ,Orchard Mews ,42 Orchard Road
Highgate, London N6 5TR

Secured Property Developments plc
Unaudited financial statements
for the period from 1st January 2017 to
30th June 2017
Registered number 2055395

Chairman's Statement

Political and economic uncertainty continues butdemand continues to outstrip supply in all areas making it difficult to compete at the right level.

While a number of opportunities continue to present themselves to the Board, we have, as yet, been unable to recommend anything worth pursuing at the right price level.

We will continue to monitor the market and all potential acquisitions and feel confident that we will secure something suitable during the course of the year.

John P Townsend
CHAIRMAN
3rd August 2017



Unaudited profit and loss account
for the period from 1st January 2017 to 30th June 2017

2017201720162016
££££
Turnover -7,000
Cost of sales-(2,877)
Gross profit-4,123
Administrative expenses
Exceptional Item		(32,461)
-		(43,512)
21,410
Operating (loss)/profit (32,461)(17,979)
Interest receivable 20,4821,266
Interest payable --
20,482(1,266)
(Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation(11,979)(16,713)
Taxation --
(Loss) on ordinary activities after taxation(11,979)(16,713)
============
(Loss) per share(0.60)p(0.84)p



Unaudited Balance sheet
at 30th June 2017

2017201720162016
££££
Fixed assets
Tangible assets--
Current assets
Debtors414,7356,405
Cash at bank and in hand310,443760,227
725178766,632
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year(48,521)(67,765)
Net current assets 676,657698,867
________________
Total assets less current liabilities676,657698,867
Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year--
Net assets676,657698,867
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital418,861418,861
Share premium account3,4733,473
Profit and loss account254,323276,533
Shareholders' funds676,657698,867

© 2017 PR Newswire