SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC - Half-year Report

London, August 7
SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Unit 6 ,Orchard Mews ,42 Orchard Road
Highgate, London N6 5TR
Secured Property Developments plc
|Unaudited financial statements
for the period from 1st January 2017 to
30th June 2017
|Registered number 2055395
Chairman's Statement
Political and economic uncertainty continues butdemand continues to outstrip supply in all areas making it difficult to compete at the right level.
While a number of opportunities continue to present themselves to the Board, we have, as yet, been unable to recommend anything worth pursuing at the right price level.
We will continue to monitor the market and all potential acquisitions and feel confident that we will secure something suitable during the course of the year.
John P Townsend
CHAIRMAN
3rd August 2017
Unaudited profit and loss account
for the period from 1st January 2017 to 30th June 2017
|2017
|2017
|2016
|2016
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Turnover
|-
|7,000
|Cost of sales
|-
|(2,877)
|Gross profit
|-
|4,123
|Administrative expenses
Exceptional Item
|(32,461)
-
|(43,512)
21,410
|Operating (loss)/profit
|(32,461)
|(17,979)
|Interest receivable
|20,482
|1,266
|Interest payable
|-
|-
|20,482
|(1,266)
|(Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation
|(11,979)
|(16,713)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|(Loss) on ordinary activities after taxation
|(11,979)
|(16,713)
|======
|======
|(Loss) per share
|(0.60)p
|(0.84)p
Unaudited Balance sheet
at 30th June 2017
|2017
|2017
|2016
|2016
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Fixed assets
|Tangible assets
|-
|-
|Current assets
|Debtors
|414,735
|6,405
|Cash at bank and in hand
|310,443
|760,227
|725178
|766,632
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|(48,521)
|(67,765)
|Net current assets
|676,657
|698,867
|________
|________
|Total assets less current liabilities
|676,657
|698,867
|Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year
|-
|-
|Net assets
|676,657
|698,867
|Capital and reserves
|Called up share capital
|418,861
|418,861
|Share premium account
|3,473
|3,473
|Profit and loss account
|254,323
|276,533
|Shareholders' funds
|676,657
|698,867