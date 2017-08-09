SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC - Half-year Report



SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC

Unit 6 ,Orchard Mews ,42 Orchard Road

Highgate, London N6 5TR



Secured Property Developments plc Unaudited financial statements

for the period from 1st January 2017 to

30th June 2017 Registered number 2055395

Chairman's Statement

Political and economic uncertainty continues butdemand continues to outstrip supply in all areas making it difficult to compete at the right level.

While a number of opportunities continue to present themselves to the Board, we have, as yet, been unable to recommend anything worth pursuing at the right price level.

We will continue to monitor the market and all potential acquisitions and feel confident that we will secure something suitable during the course of the year.

John P Townsend

CHAIRMAN

3rd August 2017









Unaudited profit and loss account

for the period from 1st January 2017 to 30th June 2017

2017 2017 2016 2016 £ £ £ £ Turnover - 7,000 Cost of sales - (2,877) Gross profit - 4,123 Administrative expenses

Exceptional Item (32,461)

- (43,512)

21,410 Operating (loss)/profit (32,461) (17,979) Interest receivable 20,482 1,266 Interest payable - - 20,482 (1,266) (Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation (11,979) (16,713) Taxation - - (Loss) on ordinary activities after taxation (11,979) (16,713) ====== ====== (Loss) per share (0.60)p (0.84)p





Unaudited Balance sheet

at 30th June 2017