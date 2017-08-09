Japanese Defence Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Expenditure (Personnel, Obligatory, Material), by Procurement (Defence Equipment by Type: Aircraft, Marine Vessel, Missile, Vehicle, Ballistic Missile Defence, Defence System by Type: Communication, Radar, Command and Control, Electronic Warfare, Network Security, Defence Electronics, ISR), and by Defence Forces (Ground Based, Naval Based, Air Based, Joint Forces)

Interested or involved in the Japanese defence market? Visiongain has produced an in-depth market research report into the Japanese defence market. A variety of submarket forecasts offer you insights into opportunities and developments within the Japanese defence market. Visiongain assesses this market to be worth $44bn in 2017.

Visiongain's forecast of this market is extensive and detailed, with the following level of forecasted submarkets:

• By Expenditure:

- Personnel

- Obligatory

- Material

• By Procurement:

- Defence Equipment

• Aircraft

• Marine Vessel

• Missile

• Vehicle

• Ballistic Missile Defence

- Defence System

• Communication

• Radar

• Command and Control

• Electronic Warfare

• Network Security

• Defence Electronics

• ISR

• By Defence Forces:

- Ground Based

- Naval Based

- Air Based

- Joint Forces

The Japanese defence market is developing and changing as a result of Japan's altered defence posture. Detailed information on the Japanese defence market can be used to help develop your business plans and strategy. With a visiongain report, the reader is able to see a clear overview of a market. Our market evaluations will help your company when considering the Japanese defence market. View company profiles of key players within the market:

• Foreign:

- Boeing Company

- Airbus Group SE

- Saab AB

- Thales Group

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- Raytheon Company

- Northrop Grumman Corporation

- Honeywell

- BAE Systems

- United Technologies

• Domestic:

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

- Kawasaki Heavy Industries

- Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding CO. Ltd

- NEC

- Fujitsu Ltd.

With 264 tables and charts and a total length of over 196 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. Porter's Five Forces analysis, as well as the drivers and restraints for the market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market.

