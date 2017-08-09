Company to provide mission-critical technical support to U.S. Army 2nd Theater Signal Brigade and 102nd Strategic Signal Battalion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Envistacom today announced it was awarded a $10 million five-year contract by U.S. Army Contracting Command Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) to provide mission-critical communications and operations support to the U.S. Army 2nd Theater Signal Brigade and 102nd Strategic Signal Battalion. The contract was issued as a delivery order via the Global Tactical Advanced Communications Systems and Support (GTACS) contract vehicle by Ft. Huachuca contracting activity.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005340/en/

Enterprise SATCOM Gateway Landstuhl (ESG-L) facility, the largest Army-operated SATCOM facility outside the continental U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under this contract, Envistacom will deliver strategic communications systems support for the Enterprise Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Gateway Facility located at Landstuhl (ESG-L) Germany, with systems support including: Satellite Communications System (DSCS), Standardized Tactical Entry Point (STEP), Teleport and Regional Hub Node (RHN). These systems provide vital communications links for deployed U.S. Army and Joint Forces in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for training and operational missions.

"Envistacom is dedicated to equipping warfighters with mission-critical technology necessary to counter existing and emerging threats, and we are honored with the opportunity to expand our close partnership with the U.S. Army," said Alan Carson, vice president, Envistacom. "We respond quickly to support our customers, and I am confident that we have the right team of skilled and experienced experts to support critical activities provided by the ESG-Landstuhl."

Envistacom is a leading provider of communications networks, counterterrorism and cybersecurity solutions, offering a variety of contract vehicles. Founded in 2012, the Atlanta-based defense contractor has a presence in four U.S. states and 11 countries. Recently recognized as one of Georgia's fastest-growing companies, the ACC-APG contract will accelerate Envistacom's rapid expansion with the company now poised to grow its team of industry-leading experts.

Visit www.envistacom.com for more information on company solutions and contract vehicles, and follow Envistacom online on Facebook, on Twitter at @Envistacom, on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Envistacom

Envistacom is a privately held, Hispanic woman-owned technology company that provides counterterrorism, cyber and communications solutions to U.S. and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense and intelligence communities. Customers rely on Envistacom for innovative technology and subject-matter expertise to achieve their missions in identifying and defeating global threats. Envistacom is a trusted partner in protecting military, civilians and critical infrastructure around the world. For more information, please visit www.Envistacom.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005340/en/

Contacts:

Porter Novelli for Envistacom

Blair Riley, 404-995-4518

blair.riley@porternovelli.com