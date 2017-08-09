Atento Appoints Michael L. Flodin as US & Nearshore Regional Director

- The appointment strengthens Atento's ongoing focus and growth in the US Nearshore market

- Michael L. Flodin has over twenty-five years of experience in the CRM/BPO industry helping companies to deliver a customer centric vision through the combination of operations performance, technology based innovation and increased customer satisfaction

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top five providers worldwide, announced that it has appointed Michael L. Flodin as US & Nearshore Regional Director. In this new role, Mr. Flodin continues to be a member of Atento's Executive Committee reporting to Atento's Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Reynal.

As US & Nearshore Regional Director, Mr. Flodin will lead the company strategy and activities targeting the fast-growing US Nearshore segment, encompassing all activities from sales and business development to operations and solutions delivery. The US Nearshore segment generated $2.14B in total revenues in 2015 and it is expected to grow 10% yoy in 2017 (Frost & Sullivan 2015).

Atento has recently increased its presence in this segment by ramping up dedicated capacity and leveraging its leadership position in the Latin America region to provide US-based clients with best in class nearshoring solutions. Currently Atento dedicates over 2.500 workstations to serve the US Nearshore market from México, Central América, Puerto Rico and Colombia. The company employs state-of-the art infrastructure and a large pool of bilingual (English/Spanish) agents to manage customer relations for marquee brands in the telco, retail and consumer electronics sectors among others. Strengthening its ongoing focus on the US Nearshore business is a fundamental component of Atento's growth strategy.

Alejandro Reynal, Atento's Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are thrilled to have Michael leading our US Nearshore business. Michael combines a successful trajectory at Atento with unique expertise in the areas of technology, outsourcing and customer experience at the international level, which will be instrumental to accelerate our growth into the US Nearshore segment." Alejandro Reynal added, "With this appointment, we strengthen our commitment to provide US companies with best-in-class nearshore CRM/BPO services and solutions delivered from Latin America."

Mr. Flodin commented, "I have found a tremendous amount of momentum going on in the US Nearshore segment. Being the industry leader in CRM/BPO in Latin America, Atento has an unrivaled position when it comes to delivering nearshore solutions tailored to the US consumer, turning a unique customer experience into a source of competitive advantage for US companies. I am excited to take to this new role and lead our Company in this fast-growing segment for Atento."

Mr. Flodin is a renowned expert in customer experience transformation and contact centers strategy at the international level. His professional career extends over twenty-five years helping companies by developing and implementing a customer-centric vision, driving operations performance, designing consolidation strategies for contact centers with business and technology components, and helping organizations to work more efficiently. Mr. Flodin joined Atento in 2014 as Chief Operating Officer and as member of the company's Executive Committee; a position that he has held until today. Before joining Atento, Mr. Flodin spent over seventeen years with Accenture, where he held the position of Managing Partner in the Customer Relationship Management Practice and led the Global Service Operations team.

Mr. Flodin holds Bachelor's degrees in both Philosophy and Psychology from Flagler College in the US.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

