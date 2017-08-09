sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Adesto Technologies: Adesto Technologies Adds ACTE A/S to its Distribution Network

New Franchised Distributor Supports Sigma Designs' Z-Wave® Chipsets

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies, (NASDAQ:IOTS), a leading provider of application-specific, ultra-low power non-volatile memory (NVM) products, announced that it has added ACTE A/S (http://acte.dk/) (Broendby, Denmark) to its global sales distribution network. ACTE is a specialized worldwide distributor supporting all components of the ZM5101 and ZM5202 Z-Wave communications chipsets from Sigma Designs®.

Adesto recently announced that its new DataFlash-L (AT25PE Series) and DataFlash (AT45 Series) products will support Sigma Designs' Z-Wave customers in need of external non-volatile memory for over-the-air (OTA) updates and data storage capabilities. Current designs using these modules include a wide range of end applications including smart lighting, network-connected thermostats, smart meters, home security devices and more.

"We're excited about the comprehensive reach that ACTE has to customers building devices featuring Sigma Designs popular Z-Wave chipsets," said Paul Hill, Adesto's Serial Flash Product Marketing Director. "We look forward to supporting their customers and introducing them to the many benefits that Adesto's application-specific memory solutions can bring to them."

"ACTE A/S is a long-time supplier to Sigma Designs and we are pleased to expand the supply chain of products with the Adesto memory line. We are ready to support all inquiries for Z-Wave product designs," said Lars Dich, Director of Sales at ACTE A/S.

About Adesto Technologies
Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of application-specific, ultra-low power, smart non-volatile memory products. The company has designed and built a portfolio of innovative products with intelligent features to conserve energy and enhance performance, including Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash®, EcoXiP and products based on its trademark resistive RAM technology called Conductive Bridging RAM (CBRAM®). CBRAM® is a breakthrough technology platform that enables 100 times less energy consumption than today's flash memory technologies as well as delivering enhanced performance.

Company Contact:
David Viera
Director, Corporate Communications
P: 408-419-4844
E: david.viera@adestotech.com

Adesto Technologies Investor Relations:
Shelton Group Leanne K. Sievers, President
P: 949-836-4276
E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com



