SKECHERS (NYSE:SKX) announced that the global footwear brand is partnering with multi-platinum, chart-topping recording artist Camila Cabello for a worldwide SKECHERS marketing campaign for its women's footwear collection. The 20-year-old singer/songwriter will launch her SKECHERS campaign later this month, followed by her debut solo album this fall.

"This year is the beginning of a totally new chapter for me, both in my music and my outlook on life and I'm thrilled to step into SKECHERS as part of this journey," said Camila Cabello. "Besides the style and comfort of SKECHERS shoes, I love their philanthropic efforts. SKECHERS is making a difference whether it's giving new shoes to millions of kids or saving shelter animals' lives. It's important for me to use my success to give back, and to partner with like-minded companies who also believe in paying it forward. I love that spirit of generosity and I'm looking forward to sharing those positive messages with the world as SKECHERS' newest ambassador."

"Camila is a natural heir to our legacy of singing superstars she's already loved by millions, and is the one to watch this year and beyond," added Michael Greenberg, president of SKECHERS. "She was one of Time's '25 Most Influential Teens' last year, has hit songs in both English and Spanish and reaches an elusive segment of the market millennials and Generation Z fans. With her confidence and character, she's a great global icon for our brand."

Cuban born singer/songwriter Camila Cabello (Epic Records SYCO) is no stranger to the spotlight. Beginning her official solo career after four years in Fifth Harmony, Cabello has already received five Teen Choice Awards nominations this year and earned a chart-topping smash with MGK on the recent double platinum-certified hit "Bad Things," which generated over 270 million Spotify streams and established Cabello as the first female artist to hit #1 on Top 40 Radio with and without a group. She has also collaborated with J Balvin and Pitbull's single "Hey Ma" for Fate of the Furious' chart-topping soundtrack, as well as Shawn Mendes for the platinum-certified duet "I Know What You Did Last Summer," which reached #10 at pop radio and #20 on The Hot 100 chart. Cabello is currently touring with Bruno Mars this summer on his 24K Magic World Tour.

SKECHERS' current ambassadors include multi-platinum recording artist Meghan Trainor, actor Rob Lowe, model and actress Kelly Brook, TV personality Brooke Burke-Charvet, and athletic legends like David Ortiz, Joe Montana, Sugar Ray Leonard and Howie Long, along with elite athletes for the brand's Skechers Performance Division.

