WEED Stock: So Close, Yet So FarThere have been a number of developments on the Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) stock chart that are worth noting, and this is why I have decided to focus on WEED stock once again. The last time I focused on Canopy Growth stock, I mentioned that an opportunity was approaching, and that I would be looking for a number of indications to suggest that momentum has finally shifted, indicating that a bullish move was in the making. For those inclined, that report was titled "An Opportunity in WEED Stock Is Approaching," and it was published on June 8, 2017.Since the stock.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...