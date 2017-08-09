

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American legendary country music singer and guitarist Glen Campbell, best known for his 1975 hit 'Rhinestone Cowboy', passed away after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.



Campbell, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2011, died on Tuesday morning at an Alzheimer's facility in Nashville, at the age of 81.



A self-taught prodigy, the musician rose from a poor rural childhood to release more than 70 albums during his 50- year career.



A series of hits in the '60s and '70s including 'Gentle on My Mind,' 'Wichita Lineman,' 'Galveston,' and 'Country Boy', 'Rhinestone Cowboy' were so deep-rooted in the hearts of music lovers that they sold 45 million records.



'Rhinestone Cowboy' was Campbell's best-selling single.



Campbell released his final studio album, 'Adios,' in June.



Also a songwriter, television host and actor, he hosted a music and comedy variety show called The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour on CBS television, from 1969 through 1972.



Tributes poured in for the great music legend.



Dolly Parton, a successor of Campbell tradition in country music, described him as one of the greatest voices of all time.



The Pool UK announced that its Peoples Playlist will play a tribute to musical journeymen in honor of the great GlenCampbell.



Irish Times Video and BBC said they will air some of Glen Campbell's greatest hits in tribute.



Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell, their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; and his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon.



