SeeThruEquity Issues Update on IEG Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: IEGH)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / SeeThruEquity, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on smallcap and microcap public companies, today announced it has issued an update on IEG Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: IEGH).

The report is available here: IEGH August 2017 Update Note.

IEG Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: IEGH) provides online unsecured consumer loans under the brand name "Mr. Amazing Loans" via its website, www.mramazingloans.com, in 20 US states. The company offers $5,000 and $10,000 personal loans over a five-year term at 19.9% to 29.9% APR. IEG Holdings plans future expansion to a total of 25 US states by the end of 2017, which would cover 240mn people and represent approximately 75% of the US population.

Since 2013, IEGH has obtained additional state lending licenses, and they are now licensed and originating direct consumer loans in 20 states including: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The Company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Highlights from the note include:

IEGH 2Q17 results show reduced expenses

IEGH released 2Q17 results on August 1, 2017, which showed a reduction in operating costs, an improved balance sheet, and included the announcement of a dividend of $0.005 per common share. Revenues, primarily consisting of interest revenue, were $413,941 in 2Q17 versus $467,382 in 1Q17 and $545,356 in 2Q16. The 24.1% decline was primarily the result of lower interest revenues in the period, as we believe management was focused on reducing operating costs and corporate actions.

1Q17 operating expenses were down by 30.4% YoY to $2,284,021 from $3,283,289. Expenses related to the operating the business, such as salaries, advertising, and rent were down substantially, driving this trend. Net loss in the first half of 2017 was ($1.6mn), significantly reduced from a loss of ($2.2mn) in 1Q16. For the quarter, EPS came in at a loss of ($0.10) versus ($0.13) in the year-ago period.

Improved balance sheet highlights compelling valuation at recent prices

We note that at the end of 2Q17, IEGH had cash on hand of $3.7mn ($0.29 per share) and net shareholders' equity of $8.8mn ($0.69 per share), versus the recent close of $0.48 on August 3, 2017. The primary cause of the increase in cash and assets was the sale of OneMain shares acquired in the company's tender offer, which concluded in June 2017. Management stated that the company would use the increased cash on hand and receivables from its loan book to increase lending activities and support its quarterly dividend.

IEGH announces second quarterly dividend, now yielding 4.2%

As part of the results announcement, IEGH declared that it would pay a shareholder dividend of $0.005 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 21, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Friday, August 11, 2017. In the announcement, IEGH Chairman and CEO Paul Mathieson stated that IEGH expects to pay quarterly dividends on an ongoing basis.

Price target moves to $5.20

We are updating our price target for IEGH following recent results and the new share count following its corporate actions. Shares outstanding were 12.75mn, versus 9.7mn at our last note. IEGH is a high risk, high potential reward company in the consumer finance sector. IEGH has recently accomplished several strategic goals, including improving its balance sheet and the initiation of a quarterly dividend.

Please review important disclosures at www.seethruequity.com.

About IEGH Holdings Corporation

IEG Holdings Corporation (IEGH) ("IEG Holdings") provides online unsecured consumer loans under the brand name, "Mr. Amazing Loans," via its website, www.mramazingloans.com, in 19 US states. IEG Holdings offers $5,000 and $10,000 loans over a term of five years at a 19.9% to 29.9% APR. IEG Holdings plans future expansion to 25 US states during 2017. For more information about IEG Holdings, visit www.investmentevolution.com.

About SeeThruEquity

Since its founding in 2011, SeeThruEquity has been committed to its core mission: providing impactful, high quality research on underfollowed smallcap and microcap equities. SeeThruEquity has pioneered an innovative business model for equity research that is not paid for and is unbiased. SeeThruEquity is the host of acclaimed investor conferences that are the ultimate event for publicly traded companies with market capitalizations less than $1 billion.

SeeThruEquity is approved to contribute its research reports and estimates to Thomson One Analytics (First Call), the leading estimates platform on Wall Street, as well as Capital IQ and FactSet. SeeThruEquity maintains one of the industry's most extensive databases of opt-in institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

For more information visit www.seethruequity.com.

Contact:

Ajay Tandon

SeeThruEquity

info@seethruequity.com

SOURCE: SeeThruEquity