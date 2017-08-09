Novus Acquisition and Development, Corp.: Novus Executes Provider Agreement with CBD Pioneer U.S. Hemp Wholesale

Novus Cannabis Provider Network Continues To Expand

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / Novus Acquisition and Development, Corp. (OTC PINK: NDEV), the nation's first healthcare insurance carrier/aggregator in the medical cannabis sector, today announced the signing of Provider Agreement with U.S. Hemp Wholesale, a pioneer in the distribution of CBD hemp based products.

U.S. Hemp Wholesale is the country's leading CBD/Hemp provider with channels of distribution to focus on only high-quality CBD hemp products. They utilize specialized high-volume trade channels to ship nationwide with efficiency and cost-effectiveness, and boast an extensive range of products including cutting-edge CBD edibles and some of the most popular CBD products on the market today.

All supplements and nutritional products distributed by U.S. Hemp Wholesale are vigorously laboratory tested in multiple facilities by third party labs to ensure purity, safety, and consistency and disclose test results to prove it. Upon request, they can readily provide Novus patient/members with certificates of analysis (COAs) for all the products that are distributed.

This strategic agreement calls for U.S. Hemp Wholesale to provide for Novus in the following manner:

Offering specially priced CBD products from the country's top 20 CBD manufacturers to Novus' patient /member network;

Product expansion, continually pursue the market to find premium new and improved CBD products;

American manufactured products at their FDA-registered lab in Michigan, offering Novus patient/members an option to custom formulation;

Most importantly drop-shipping options to Novus patient/members network.

Frank Labrozzi, CEO of Novus states, "What makes this arrangement so noteworthy to Novus is that it provides a user experience for our patients without incurring additional overhead, and, gives Novus the ability to create diversified benefit packages to our medplan program that are tailored to patient needs, which is lacking in today's U.S. based health insurance."

About U.S. Hemp Wholesale

U.S. Hemp Wholesale is a pioneer in the global hemp market. They have set the standard for the highest quality consumable goods. Dedicated to improving the cannabis community through education and the creation of innovative industrial hemp products. New research and anecdotes are leading people to become more accepting of cannabis, allowing the hemp industry to make this exciting comeback. With the right amount of care and honesty in educating thier customers, you can thrive with us by offering truly great products.

For additional information, visit: https://ushempwholesale.com

About Novus

Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. (OTC PINK: NDEV), through its subsidiary WCIG Insurance, provides health insurance and related insurance solutions within the wellness and medical marijuana industries in states where legal programs exist. Novus has positioned itself to gain market share within many lines of insurance business within and outside of the MMJ sector.

Novus will work as outside developers and will not cultivate, handle, transport grow, extract, dispense, put up for sale, put on the market, vend, deliver, supply, circulate, or trade cannabis or any substances that violate the United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future and will continue to follow state and federal laws. The statements made about specific products have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease. All information provided on these press releases or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for advice from your physician or other health care professional. Once a push notification is competed the transaction is solely between the state-licensed dispensary and the registered patient. The information provided in this press release is general in nature and does not apply to any specific U.S. state except where noted. Health insurance regulations differ in each state and all plans proposed or implemented can be changed or modified according to compliance issues by Novus' management.

The state laws are in conflict with the federal Controlled Substances Act. The current administration has effectively stated that it is not an efficient use of resources to direct federal law enforcement agencies to prosecute those lawfully abiding by state designated laws, allowing the use and distribution of medical marijuana. However, there is no guarantee that the current administration, nor any future administration, will not change this policy and decide to enforce the federal laws strongly. Any such change in the federal government's enforcement of current federal laws could cause significant financial changes to Novus Medical Group. While we do not intend to harvest, distribute or sell cannabis or cannabis related products, we may be harmed by a change in enforcement by federal or state governments.

For more information, check out: http://www.getnovusnow.com

For latest NDEV Financial Filing: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NDEV/filings

Learn How Insurance Companies Are Evaluated: http://bit.ly/2ddIYva

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Novus Medical Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Corporate:

Chairman and CEO

Frank Labrozzi

frank@ndev.biz

855-228-7355

Investors:

Hayden IR

hart@haydenir.com

917-658-7878

SOURCE: Novus Acquisition & Development Corp.