

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avnet (AVT) announced that Kevin Moriarty, the company's CFO, has notified the company of his decision to step down from the position due to personal reasons, effective August 18, 2017. Ken Jacobson, the company's controller, has been named interim CFO.



Bill Amelio, Avnet's CEO, stated, 'Kevin has built a solid bench of outstanding finance professionals, which will ensure a smooth and seamless transition. We wish him all the best and thank him for his contribution to Avnet.'



