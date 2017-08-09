Redefine the Modern Workplace: Boost Employee Engagement and Business Performance by Utilizing Rich Video Collaboration

Frost & Sullivan Article Reveals the Benefits of Video-Enabled Huddle Rooms and Open Spaces

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Forward-thinking CIOs are fully leveraging the power of rich collaboration to radically improve the performance of their businesses. Audio, video, web conferencing; messaging; and content sharing are converging into single-source collaboration solutions providing users more choice in communication modalities.

Frost & Sullivan's latest article, Enabling Rich Video Collaboration in Every Meeting, discusses how a connected workplace is driving newer ways to work. Video-enabled workplaces can improve business performance, enhance user productivity, reduce burden on resource-constrained IT, increase engagement and lower operational costs.

To download the complimentary market insight, please visit: http://frost.ly/1qz

Technology adoption and expectations in the workplace have evolved. Business leaders are taking cues from consumer applications to update how users communicate in a more connected, digitized workplace. The influx of mobile devices and apps in the workplace has led to an irreversible Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend. Fortified with communication apps, users want to bring their choice of meeting and collaboration anywhere anytime.

"Cloud is a key enabler changing the way technology is being delivered," noted Frost & Sullivan Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Industry Director Roopam Jain. "Advanced collaboration tools such as video conferencing and web-based content sharing meet the needs of today's digital users and enhance business through more effective communications."

Yesterday's voice communication does not meet today's user expectations; it is less engaging, less effective and relegates remote attendees to second-class status. To support shifting requirements, businesses are implementing cloud video conferencing services like Zoom, that support on-demand capacity, a range of endpoints and spaces, predictable monthly billing, and opportunities for integration and customization.

"Zoom's mission is to make video and web conferencing frictionless. It is simple yet powerful. Zoom unifies cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging, and a software-based conference room solution into one platform," highlighted Jain. "This single platform solution offers a simple and consistent user experience across all meeting spaces - desktops, executive offices, open spaces, huddle rooms, and large conference rooms."

