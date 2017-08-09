

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its key counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound dropped to a 1-1/2-month low of 142.28 versus the Japanese yen and near a 2-week low of 1.2483 versus the Swiss franc, from its early highs of 143.37 and 1.2656, respectively.



The pound retreated to 1.2980 against the greenback and 0.9041 versus the euro, from its early high of 1.3028 and a 5-day high of 0.9011, respectively.



The pound is likely to find support around 140.00 against the yen, 1.20 against the franc, 1.27 against the greenback and 0.92 against the euro.



