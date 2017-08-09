All Aboard the First Ever Kid's Coach by Chiltern Railways

LONDON, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dedicated family-friendly carriage being trialled by Chiltern Railways to help keep kids entertained this summer holidays

Summer holidays deal for families travelling to London from £25 with Chiltern Railways including 2FOR1 entry to London attractions



The laughter and chatter of excited children replaced the usual clatter of keyboards and quiet conversation yesterday, as the Chiltern Railways "Kid's Coach" arrived into London Marylebone station for the first time this summer.

The dedicated family-friendly carriage - complete with classic family games, arts and crafts, music, and on-board entertainers performing magic tricks - is being trialled this week as part of Chiltern's summer holiday campaign which aims to make a family visit to London special from the minute they board the train.

Peter Williams, Interim Commercial Director at Chiltern Railways, said: "We wanted to provide a space where kids can be kids and families can enjoy spending time together. If you travel by car, kids can spend so much time staring at the back of their parent's heads, but a train journey, especially the kid's coach, provides a great opportunity to bond, play and make memories together."

"It's summer, a time for fun, and we want to hear the sounds of children laughing and having fun on our services. We created the Kid's Coach to help make their summer holiday one they will talk about for years to come."

Chiltern Railways' 'Kid's Coach' is available on a first-come, first-served basis on the 10.55 Silver Train from Birmingham Moor Street to London Marylebone on Wednesday 9th, Thursday 10th and Friday 11th August only. The service will also pick up passengers at Solihull, Warwick Parkway, Leamington Spa, Banbury and High Wycombe before arriving in London at 12.42. If successful, the carriage may continue to be a feature on board selected Chiltern Railways trains this summer.

Families travelling from other stations on the Chiltern line, needn't fear missing out. Station staff will also be giving out Kid's Activity Packs with a word search, colouring in and plenty more to keep them entertained.

The Chiltern Family Travelcard* covers family return trips to London, plus unlimited journeys on London's tube and buses. Prices between Birmingham/Oxford and Haddenham and Thame Parkway are as follows: 1 adult + 1 child = £25, 2 adults + 1 child = £49 and every additional child (up to 4) = £1. To book, visit http://www.chilternbigdeal.co.uk

Families travelling with Chiltern Railways will also get '2 for 1' entry to many of London's top attractions, from the ArcelorMittal Orbit to The Coca-Cola London Eye, and the SEA LIFE London Aquarium. Visit http://www.chilternrailways.co.uk/2-for-1-attractions for more information.

