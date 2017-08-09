Asia Pacific Connected Aircraft Market 2017-2023: Ground to Orbit will Hold a Huge Market Share with a Revenue of $275.8 Million

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Asia Pacific Connected Aircraft Market - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering. Asia Pacific Connected Aircraft Market will witness a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analyzed based on connectivity technologies, services, entertainment systems, and countries.

China is set to be the leading market followed by India. Singapore is set to be an attractive emerging market for key stakeholders in the next 5-6 years. The airline operators are hugely spending in connected technologies such as satellite communications, Wi-Fi connectivity, and wireless devices. This has enabled them to utilize the data generated by operations, such as weather information, maintenance, fuel efficiency level, and engine performance, which are collected by the connected solutions. The major countries covered are China, India, Japan, Singapore, ANZ, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Others.

Currently, the aircraft are coming up with e-enablement that allows the aircraft operators to increase their operational efficiency by capturing data and provides better transferability of the data. The connected aircraft are enabled with satellite communications and reporting systems (ACARS) and aircraft condition monitoring systems (ACMS), which allow the aircraft to send various types of messages about fuel level and engine performance. The major connectivity technologies covered in the report are swift broadband, air to ground (ATG), ATG-4, Ku-band, Ka-band, ground to orbit, and 2ku, while the ground to orbit will hold a huge market share with a revenue of $275.8 million by 2023.

Connected aircraft have brought a huge demand for in-flight entertainment systems that offer entertainment to the passengers as they can surf the Internet, play games, listen to music, and watch a movie. Further, the passengers can make calls and send messages by using the connectivity services provided by the aircraft. Currently, most of the aircraft operators are hugely investing in connectivity technologies such as real-time monitoring systems, electronic flight bag (EFB), and communication systems. The major entertainment systems covered in the report are embedded in-flight entertainment systems, portable in-flight entertainment systems, and BYOD, while BYOD is expected to hold a huge market share with a revenue of $967.4 million by 2023.

Some of the key players included in the report are Honeywell Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Global Eagle, Gogo LLC, and Others.



Key Topics Covered:





1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 Smart Cities

3.3.2 Wearable Devices

3.3.3 In-Flight Retail Market

3.3.4 Connected Car Market



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Evolution

5.2 Ecosystem

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increase in number of connected commercial aircraft

5.3.1.2 Huge demand for connectivity systems, software,satellite communications,and on board wi-Fi connectivity

5.3.1.3 Raising demand for the in-flight entertainment and onboard devices

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Data security and privacy issues

5.3.2.2 Huge Expectations from the customers

5.3.2.3 Involves high installation costs

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Huge opportunities for the security service providers

5.3.3.2 Increase in opportunities for the communication technology providers

5.3.3.3 Big market for content providers & developers

5.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



6 Services: Market Size & Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market Size and Analysis

6.2 Passenger Entertainment services

6.2.1 Audio & Video Services

6.2.1.1 Preloaded Audio & Video Services

6.2.1.2 On-Demand Audio & Video Services

6.2.2 Games

6.3 Passenger Connectivity Services

6.3.1 On-board Wi-Fi

6.3.2 On-board E-Commerce

6.3.3 Voice Services

6.4 e-Business Services

6.4.1 Email

6.4.2 Skype Calls

6.4.3 On-board Conferencing

6.4.4 Social Media

6.4.5 In-flight Mobile Text Messaging

6.5 Infotainment Services

6.5.1 Pre-flight Safety Video Demonstration

6.5.2 Live Plane Location Detector Maps

6.5.3 Live TV

6.5.4 E-Magazines

6.6 On-board Emergency Services

6.6.1 Healthcare Services

6.6.2 Safety Alerts



7 Connectivity Technologies: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market Size and Analysis

7.2 Swift Broadband

7.3 Air to Ground (ATG)

7.4 ATG-4

7.5 Ku band

7.6 Ka band

7.7 Ground to Orbit (GTO)

7.8 2ku



8 Entertainment Systems: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Embedded In-Flight Entertainment Systems

8.2.1 Traditional Seat Display Units (SDU)

8.2.2 Smart SDU

8.3 Portable In-Flight Entertainment Systems

8.3.1 By Devices

8.3.1.1 Tablets

8.3.1.2 Phablets and Notebooks

8.3.2 By Operating Systems

8.3.2.1 Android

8.3.2.2 iOS

8.4 Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

8.4.1 By Device

8.4.1.1 Smartphones and Tablets

8.4.1.2 Laptops and Notebooks

8.4.2 By Operating Systems

8.4.2.1 Android and iOS



9 Countries: Market Size and Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Market Size and Analysis

9.2 China

9.3 India

9.4 Japan

9.5 Singapore

9.6 ANZ

9.7 Malaysia

9.8 Indonesia

9.9 Vietnam

9.10 Thailand

9.11 South Korea



10 Vendor Profiles

10.1 Rockwell Collins

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Business Units

10.1.3 Geographic Presence

10.1.4 Business Focus

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6 Business Strategies

10.2 Honeywell Aerospace

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Business Units

10.2.3 Geographic Presence

10.2.4 Business Focus

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.2.6 Business Strategies

10.3 Gogo LLC.

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Business Units

10.3.3 Geographic Presence

10.3.4 Business Focus

10.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.6 Business Strategies

10.4 ViaSat

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Business Units

10.4.3 Geographic Presence

10.4.4 Business Focus

10.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.4.6 Business Strategies

10.5 Global Eagle

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Business Units

10.5.3 Geographic Presence

10.5.4 Business Focus

10.5.5 SWOT Analysis

10.5.6 Business Strategies

10.6 Eros International Media Limited

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Business Units

10.6.3 Geographic Presence

10.6.4 Business Focus

10.6.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6.6 Business Strategies

10.7 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Business Units

10.7.3 Business Focus

10.7.4 SWOT Analysis

10.7.5 Business Strategies



11 Global Generalist

11.1 IBM Corporation

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Key Offerings

11.1.3 IBM in Connected Aircraft Market

11.2 Microsoft Corp.

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Microsoft Corp. Market

11.2.3 Key Offerings

11.2.4 Microsoft Corp. in Asia Pacific Connected Aircraft Market

11.3 Apple Inc.

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Key Offering

11.3.3 Apple Inc. in Asia Pacific Connected Aircraft Market

11.4 Google

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Key Offerings

11.4.3 Google in Asia Pacific Connected Aircraft Market

11.5 Amazon.com, Inc.

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Key Offerings

11.5.3 Amazon in Asia Pacific Connected Aircraft Market



Annexure

Abbreviations









Companies Mentioned









Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Eros International Media Limited

Global Eagle

Gogo LLC.

Google

Honeywell Aerospace

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corp.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Rockwell Collins

ViaSat







