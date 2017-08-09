World Bio-Mems & Microfluidics Market Forecasts 2017-2027

LONDON, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Revenue Prospects by Type (Implantable, Biosensors, Stents, Drug Delivery, Biochips, Accelerometers, Injectable, Microneedles, Micromodules, Inhalers, Catheters, Micro Motors), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Tissue Engineering), End-User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Hospitals, Research Centres) and Geography
Bio-MEMS and Microfluidics - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues
Where is the Bio-MEMS and Microfluidics market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this brand new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2027, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.
Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are forecasts for 13 Product Types, 3 Applications and 3 End Users.
Global Bio-MEMS & Microfluidics Market segments, by Type
• Implantable Bio-MEMS
• Biosensors:
• Gyroscopes
• Stents
• Drug Delivery Devices
• Biochips
• Accelerometers
• Injectable Bio-MEMS:
• Microneedles
• Micromodules
• Other Devices:
• Inhalers
• Catheters
• Micro motors
Global Bio-MEMS & Microfluidics Market segments, by Application
• Diagnostics
• Therapeutics
• Tissue Engineering
• Others
Global Bio-MEMS & Microfluidics Market segments, by End-User
• Pharmaceutical Industry
• Hospitals
• Research Centres
• Others
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 7 Regional & 17 leading national markets:
• North America:
• The US
• Mexico
• Canada
• South America:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Paraguay
• Bolivia
• Rest of South America
• Europe:
• Germany
• France
• The UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific:
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• Thailand
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World:
• Middle East
• Africa
• Other Countries
The report also includes profiles and forecasts for some of the leading companies in the Bio-MEMS and Microfluidics market, with a focus on these segments of the companies' operations.
There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the developing markets, China and India in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2027. Developments worldwide in medical device regulation, especially in the US and Japan will influence the market.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth:
Overall world revenue for Bio-MEMS and Microfluidics will surpass $2.8bn in 2017, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2027. The increasing prevalence of neurological conditions, increase in diagnostic procedures in emerging economies and increasing ageing population will increase sales to 2027.
Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
List of Companies:
Abbott Diagnostics
Abbott Laboratories Inc
Affymetrix
Akonni Biosystems
Albright Technologies
Aline Inc
Applied BioPhysics
Aquula
Arcxis Biotechnologies
ArrayJet
Artemis Health
Axis-Shield
Axxicon
Baebies
Bartels Mikrotechnik
Becton, Dickinson and Company
BellBrook Laboratories
Biodetection instruments
Biodot
BiofluidiX
BioForce Nanosciences
Biolithic
BioMicro Systems
Bionas
Bioscale
Biosite
Biosurfit
BioTray
BioVitesse
Boehringer Ingelheim
Boston Microfluidics
Boston Scientific Corporation
Bürkert Fluid Control Systems
Cambridge Biomagnetics
Cambridge Consultants
Capilix
CapitalBio Corporation
Carbo Analytics
CardioMEMS
Cellanyx
Cellectricon
Cellix
Celula
Cepheid
Cetoni
CfBI
Chiral Photonics
CiDRA Precision Services
Claros Diagnostics
Clondiag
CMC Microsystems
CorSolutions
Coventor
Creative MicroSystems
Crospon
CSEM
Cyclofluidic
Cynvenio
Cytocentrics Bioscience
Cytonome
Cytoo
Daktari Diagnostics
Dalsa
Danaher Corporation
Debiotech
Deltadot
DEOS Labs
Design Solutions
Diagnostics for All
Diagnoswiss
Digilab Globa
DNA Electronics
Dolomite Microfluidics
Drop-Tech
Dyconex
EBB Microparts
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
ForteBio
Fraunhofer-IMS
Johnson & Johnson Ltd.
Medtronic PLC
Nova Biomedical
Nova Medical
Pall ForteBio
Roche Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com