Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and Innogy Business Services UK Limited, a subsidiary of innogy SE, an established European energy company, have been named winners of the 2017 ISG Paragon Awards™ Europe by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Innogy Business Services UK and Wipro were recognized for their outstanding work and partnership in the 'Excellence' category, which honours industry leaders for outstanding delivery by a service provider.

Produced by ISG Events, a new business unit that offers high-value, must-attend industry conferences, the ISG Paragon Awards™ Europe celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology, including the use of robotic process automation.

The winners were selected by an independent panel of industry experts drawn from the fields of business, media and philanthropy.

ISG Partner Barry Matthews said, "The ISG Paragon Awards™ recognize and celebrate organizations and individuals that have made a significant contribution to helping enterprises make the best use of new processes and technologies. We extend our congratulations to Innogy Business Services UK and Wipro for their ground-breaking vision and inspirational approach to adoption of the Wipro HOLMES Artificial Intelligence PlatformTM for Service excellence, while showcasing the value of strong partnerships between enterprises and their service providers."

As a strategic partner to Innogy Business Services UK since 2013, Wipro has been providing data centre services, applications support and application development. With Wipro HOLMES, Innogy Business Services UK has been able to increase operational efficiency and enhance end user satisfaction across their infrastructure management, applications and key business processes and accelerate their digital journey. This has been achieved through a combination of predictive systems, cognitive process automation, visual computing applications, knowledge virtualization machine reasoning.

Acknowledging the award, Birgit Lichtenstein, Managing Director, Innogy Business Services UK Limited, said, "We are always focusing on getting better and faster. In order to support our overall business performance, automation and Artificial Intelligence have become an indispensable part in the overall end to end process chain. The continuous extension and rapid growth of automation and Artificial Intelligence has surely unlocked significant efficiency improvements and will do so in the future. We are absolutely proud that we have been honoured for that with the Paragon award."

Arun Krishnamurthi, Senior Vice President, Utilities vertical, Wipro Limited, said, "Wipro has been at the forefront of the automation and Artificial Intelligence journey for over five years now. Our bold investments in next-gen cognitive computing capabilities position Wipro as the partner of choice for our Utilities clients. This prestigious award from ISG is a testimony to the exceptional results that Wipro HOLMES has been delivering in value creation for clients across Utilities."

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (NASDAQ: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visitwww.isg-one.com.

About Innogy Business Services UK

Innogy Business Services UK Limited is a subsidiary of innogy SE, an established European energy company based in Essen, Germany. With its three business areas of Renewables, Grid Infrastructure and Retail, innogy is well equipped for the work ahead in a modern, decarbonised, decentralised and digital energy world. innogy wants to offer its existing and potential customers innovative and sustainable products and services to help them use energy more efficiently and improve their quality of life. innogy currently supplies reliable energy at a fair price to around 16 million power customers and seven million gas customers in eleven European countries. For more information visit https://iam.innogy.com/en/ueber-innogy

About Wipro

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

