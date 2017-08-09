The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 8 August 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1374.38 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1359.10 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1392.75 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1377.46 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

