At Totalkredit's extraordinary general meeting held on 9 August 2017, John Fisker, CEO, Lasse Nyby, CEO, and John Christiansen, CEO, were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.



The Board of Directors of Totalkredit A/S subsequently consists of:



Michael Rasmussen, Group Chief Executive (Chairman) Claus E. Petersen, CEO (Deputy Chairman) Petter Blondeau, CEO John Christiansen, CEO John Fisker, CEO Karen Frøsig, CEO David Hellemann, Group Managing Director Gert Jonassen, CEO Lasse Nyby, CEO



Contact: Questions may be addressed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



