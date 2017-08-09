Adesto Technologies: Sigma Designs® Selects Adesto Technologies Serial Flash for Z-Wave® Chipsets

Low Power, Secure Memory Supports Over-the-Air Updates for Smart Home Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies, (NASDAQ:IOTS), a leading provider of application-specific, ultra-low power non-volatile memory (NVM) products, announced that its serial flash memory has been selected to support Sigma Designs ZM5101 and ZM5202 Z-Wave communications chipsets. The Adesto memory solutions enable system designers to build over-the-air (OTA) update functions into their smart home and other wireless devices.

Designed for low power operation, high system efficiency and secure data storage, Adesto's new DataFlash-L (AT25PE Series) and DataFlash (AT45 Series) products will support Sigma customers in designs that incorporate the two Z-Wave chipsets. Current designs using these modules include a wide range of end applications including smart lighting, wireless thermostats, smart metering, home security devices and more. The open Z-Wave standard already powers more than 70 million interoperable smart home devices worldwide.

"Adesto stepped in to fill a clear industry need with a solution that's perfectly aligned with our Z-Wave modules," said Raoul Wijgergangs, VP, IoT - Z-Wave Business Unit at Sigma Designs. "OTA is supported by over 75% of our smart home IoT products which have been released in the last three years where field upgrade flexibility in the smart home has become the default market requirement. Adesto's DataFlash memory solution is essential to continuing that adoption trend."



"Our DataFlash products are an excellent match for Sigma's innovative Z-Wave modules and address the system needs for the fast growing smart home applications market," said Paul Hill, Adesto's Serial Flash Product Marketing Director. "Advanced features such as page-erase and a single command to read, modify and write data, make it possible for systems to update data and firmware without burdening the microcontroller with additional tasks. Features like these make DataFlash and DataFlash-L extremely efficient and help maximize battery life."

Adesto's DataFlash products offer a range of power-saving features including a wide (1.65V-3.6V) operating voltage range (Vcc) and "ultra-deep power down" mode which allows the device to function with a class-leading standby current of less than 400 nanoamps. DataFlash products also feature byte-level erase and write operations and comprehensive security to protect stored data and prevent outside tampering.

Adesto's application specific memory products are used in a wide of variety of end applications with a strong presence in the Internet of Things, ranging from smart homes, smart metering and fitness monitors and asset trackers.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of application-specific, ultra-low power, smart non-volatile memory products. The company has designed and built a portfolio of innovative products with intelligent features to conserve energy and enhance performance, including Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash®, EcoXiP and products based on its trademark resistive RAM technology called Conductive Bridging RAM (CBRAM®). CBRAM® is a breakthrough technology platform that enables 100 times less energy consumption than today's flash memory technologies as well as delivering enhanced performance.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGM) is a world leader in enabling smart home convergence. The company designs and builds the essential semiconductor technologies that serve as the foundation for the world's leading Connected Smart TV platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) for smart home devices. For more information about Sigma Designs, please visit www.sigmadesigns.com (http://www.sigmadesigns.com/).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about the anticipated features and benefits of Sigma's products and solutions with respect to the Z-Wave product line. Actual results may vary materially due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, consumer and customer acceptance of the features provided in the new generation Z-Wave products, Sigma's ability to deploy and achieve market acceptance for Sigma's products in its target markets, including the IoT market, the ability of Z-Wave to compete with other technologies or products in these markets as well as other risks that are detailed from time to time in Sigma's SEC reports, including its report on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sigma undertakes no obligation to publically release or otherwise disclose the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements that may be made as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.