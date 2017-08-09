SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN - Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 9th August purchased 39,624 equity certificates at a price of NOK 77.91 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 42,444 ECC's.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 15 December 2016 for more information about the savings scheme. Reference is also made to the stock exchange notice of 29 March 2017, in which the authorization to buy back equity certificates is included in the resolution from SpareBank 1 SMN's Supervisory Board.

Trondheim, 9 August 2017



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

