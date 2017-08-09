ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - August 09, 2017) - Triloma announced today the expansion of its senior housing advisor, Triloma Senior Housing, by hiring chief investment officer James Hendrix. The firm is actively looking to acquire healthcare and senior housing properties, and intends to offer 1031 exchange opportunties later this year.

Triloma has been actively raising capital for senior housing investments since 2014, and closed a $25 million seniors-housing focused private placement offering last year.

"The U.S. Census Bureau notes that by 2020, for the first time in history, people aged 65 and over will outnumber children over 5, and the aging population statistics grow more staggering from there," said Hendrix. "This points to an unprecedented shift in demographics and opportunity in healthcare investment over the next 30 years. With a leadership team that has raised more than $2 billion of equity capital in seniors housing and shifting demographics, this expansion is both sensible and timely," added Hendrix.

Prior to joining Triloma, Hendrix was vice president of acquisitions at ROC Seniors -- a division of Bridge Investment Group that invests in seniors housing and medical property assets. Throughout his career, Hendrix has been involved in the acquisition of more than $2 billion in healthcare assets in both public and private investment vehicles. Hendrix's first priority will be to identify and acquire seniors housing properties for future investment opportunities the firm is planning.

"Jimmy is an invaluable addition to the Triloma team," said managing director Mike Wood. "His knowledge, relationships and experience in this sector will help us quickly expand our seniors housing and healthcare offerings, enabling us to bring additional investment solutions to our clients."

About Triloma

Triloma Financial Group (Triloma) is a relationship-focused investment management firm doing business to change lives. Through our partnership approach and independent model, our seasoned team is able to better anticipate client needs to help them meet their goals. We manage and sponsor a group of private and publicly offered investment programs focused on private equity, real estate and energy investments. For additional information, please visit triloma.com.

Triloma Financial Group is the parent company to Triloma Securities, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and Triloma Senior Housing (collectively referred to herein as "Triloma").

Securities offered through Triloma Securities, member FINRA/SIPC.

The acquisition and development of senior housing communities is subject to risks associated with real estate assets, including but not limited to inflation, changes in the general economic climate, local conditions such as oversupply of or a reduction in demand for seniors housing space, the attractiveness of the developed communities to potential tenants, competition from other seniors housing communities, compliance with regulations, and the potential for liability under applicable laws or as a result of operations. There can be no assurance that the seniors housing industry will not experience adverse economic conditions.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release. Triloma assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.

