Doriemus PLC - OGA approval for drilling of Lidsey-X2 development well

9 August 2017

OGA approval for the drilling of Lidsey-X2 development well

Doriemus (NEX: DOR) is pleased to announce that the operator of the Lidsey onshore oil field, Angus Energy Plc ("Angus Energy"), have advised that it has today received permission from the UK Oil and Gas Authority ("OGA") to drill and than produce from the Lidsey-X2 horizontal production well at its Lidsey production oil field, license PL 241.

Importantly, Angus Energy has now obtained all regulatory consents to drill and produce Lidsey-X2.

Today's announcement follows the required approvals already received from the West Sussex County Council ("WSCC") and the Environmental Agency ("EA") as stated in the Company's announcement of of 18 April 2017 and 2 May 2017.

The Lidsey Oil Field is located near Bognor Regis in the south of the United Kingdom. Lidsey-X2 production will target the upper crest of the producing Great Oolite reservoir. It passes through the Kimmeridge layers allowing for the detailed logging and sampling of drill cuttings. This data will be analysed and compared to the encouraging results at Brockham-X4Z.

The Company notes its timeline for Lidsey-X2 to re-commence production from Lidsey has been delayed by a few weeks due to the extension of BDF Rig 28's current work obligations for an unrelated third party. These modified operations have therefore slightly postponed the equipment mobilisation date to the Lidsey oil field.

The Company expects an operating window of approximately six weeks from the rescheduled mobilisation date to actual production from Lidsey-X2.

David Lenigas, Doriemus's Chairman, commented;

"This is excellent news for the Company and the development of the Lidsey-X2 production well aligns well with Dorioemus's stated focus of becoming a significant convention onshore oil producer."

Interest in the Lidsey Oil Field (PL 241):

Doriemus owns a 20% direct interest in the onshore Lidsey Oil Field (PL 241) which has the right under the 21 November 2013 Farm-Out Agreement, to own 30% of the next well on the Lidsey Oil Field. This next well is the proposed Lidsey-X2 well.

