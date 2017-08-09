OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Corel announces the appointment of Brad Jewett as Chief Financial Officer. Brad joins Corel with a wealth of experience in finance and risk management and more than 20 years in the software industry.

Prior to Corel, Brad served as the Chief Financial Officer of OpenLink Financial where he successfully strengthened the capital structure of the company and enabled it to transform from a regional to global operating company. Previously, Brad implemented and led the Enterprise Risk Management programs at both Microsoft and BMC Software, providing the Board of Directors of both companies insights and oversight to the most material risks facing their organizations. As a business unit CFO, Brad managed a $1B software business and helped transition BMC Software from a NASDAQ listed company to a private organization.

Brad attended the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University where he earned an MBA in finance. He also holds a BBA from The University of Texas at Austin.

"Brad's extensive experience will be essential in driving our growth as we continue our success in securing high-value M&A opportunities and undertake new strategic projects. With his solid track record and proven leadership in the software industry, we're pleased to have him join Corel's leadership team," said Patrick Nichols, CEO of Corel.

For more information about Corel's management team, please visit www.corel.com/executiveteam.

About Corel

Corel is one of the world's top software companies, boasting some of the industry's best-known graphics, productivity, digital media, and mind mapping products. We've built a reputation for giving customers more choice, and delivering solutions that are easy to learn and use. Our mission is simple: help people achieve new levels of creativity and productivity.

Corel's product lines include CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite, Painter®, PaintShop® Pro, VideoStudio®, WordPerfect® Office, MindManager®, Pinnacle Studio™, ReviverSoft®, Roxio Creator®, Roxio® Toast®, and WinZip®. For more information on Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

© 2017 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, MindManager, Mindjet, Painter, PaintShop, Pinnacle Studio, ReviverSoft, Roxio, Roxio Creator, Toast, VideoStudio, WinZip, and WordPerfect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jessica Gould

Corel PR

jessica.gould@corel.com

www.corel.com



