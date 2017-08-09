Smart Solar has started installing 34 MW of solar on the Japanese island of Hokkaido. The project will include 14.4 MWh of lithium-ion storage capacity.The Tokyo-based PV developer is building the solar array on a hilly plot of land near the city of Kushiro. It expects to connect the project to the grid in January 2020. The company did not reveal additional details about the PV modules and the lithium-ion storage battery. Tokyo-based infrastructure specialist Kandenko has been selected to handle EPC duties.All electricity will be sold to regional utility Hokkaido Electric Power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...