The Cubico Alten Aguascalientes Solar PV Project will be built in in El Llano municipality, in the state of Aguascalientes.

British renewable energy infrastructure company Cubico Sustainable Investments has reached financial close for a 250 MW wind power plant and a 350 MW solar facility in Mexico.

The company says it has raised $450 million in debt, of which $220 million will be used for the wind project, and $230 million for the PV plant. Funds for the solar project were provided by the Inter-American Investment Corporation, acting on behalf of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group, together with the Canadian ...

