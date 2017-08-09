British renewable energy infrastructure company Cubico Sustainable Investments has reached financial close for a 250 MW wind power plant and a 350 MW solar facility in Mexico.
The company says it has raised $450 million in debt, of which $220 million will be used for the wind project, and $230 million for the PV plant. Funds for the solar project were provided by the Inter-American Investment Corporation, acting on behalf of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group, together with the Canadian ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...