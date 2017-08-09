Top 10 Connected/Smart Industries Report 2017: Increasing Infrastructural Development Initiatives Such as Intelligent Transportation, Smart Cities & Smart Highways

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Top 10 Connected/Smart Industries (IoT in Manufacturing, IoT in Retail, IoT in Utility, Connected Mining, Connected Logistics, Connected Agriculture, Smart Education and Learning, Smart Buildings, Smart Grid Management, and Smart Transportation)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The top 10 connected/smart industries market size is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The major growth drivers of the top 10 connected/smart industries market include the emergence of cloud platform, need for enhanced operational efficiency, decreasing cost of industrial hardware and networking component, government regulations, and increasing infrastructural development initiatives such as intelligent transportation, smart cities, and smart highways.

The smart transportation market promises huge opportunities during the forecast period. The key trends contributing to this market growth are demographic growth and hyper-urbanization, increase in vehicles leading to road congestion, and reduction of greenhouse gas emission. Government initiatives and emerging partnership models are also fueling the market growth. For example, the U.K. government's Department of Transport is investing a sum of USD 16 Million in smart ticketing especially among the small and medium-sized bus companies. Moreover, the Governor of Ohio announced a USD 15 Million state investment to embed high-capacity fiber-optic cable and wireless sensors along the auto-industry-rich corridor to permit testing and research of smart transportation technology such as self-driving vehicles.

The Internet of Things (IoT) in manufacturing market is expected to grow at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The manufacturers' need for operational efficiency has increased the utilization of sensors through enhanced automation and integrated connected technology solutions across the manufacturing process which, in turn, has increased the demand for IoT solutions for various manufacturing applications. Other driving forces include decreasing hardware & connectivity costs and increasing penetration of connected devices. Moreover, the cost benefits of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and cloud-based deployment of IoT in manufacturing solutions are also expected to provide a wholesome growth opportunity to the market.

The North American region is expected to be the largest revenue generating region for top 10 connected/smart industries solutions and services providers owing to the early adoption of technology and large-scale investments in the region. APAC, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing technological adoption and increased technological spending in China, India, Australia, and Singapore.

Factors such as centralized infrastructure and low levels of operational efficiency in developing economies are hindering the growth of the top 10 connected/smart industries market. Additionally, lack of skilled workforce also restrains the adoption of smart industries solutions.

Companies Mentioned



ABB Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Connected Agriculture Market



4 Connected Logistics Market



5 Connected Mining Market



6 Internet of Things in Manufacturing Market



7 Internet of Things in Retail Market



8 Internet of Things in Utility Market



9 Smart Education and Learning Market



10 Smart Buildings Market



11 Smart Grid Management Market



12 Smart Transportation Market



13 Company Profiles



